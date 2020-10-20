Paladin Protective Systems and Razberi team up to provide Reliable Video Recording Solutions
Unstructured information accounts for 90% of all digital information and is currently growing 2 to 3 times faster than structured data.
As a result, the need for reliable video recording and monitoring has never been higher. Uptime Assurance and Real Time Alerts are critical to a properly monitored system.
Protecting networks from cyber threats is now a fundamental approach in “Security” design. As we continue to deploy IP devices to secure our physical assets, we need assure we are continually monitoring our network. By deploying Razberi’s integrated network appliance running Razberi Monitor analytics, we can detect potential cyber threats and key component health to prevent critical down-time. By subscribing to Paladin’s tailored Maintenance & Services Agreements, Razberi monitoring becomes your key component in defending cyber attacks and outages.
Key Features
• Detects cyber posture and any problems with servers ,cameras, and other IoT devices and delivers real time alerts
• Monitors cyber security
• Identifies hard drive and storage problems
• Provides on-demand reports and dashboards
• Integrated with VMS and Event Management Systems
• Manages physical security assets
Get uptime assurance, cyber threat protection, and problem resolution all in one essential tool. The Razberi monitor allows security departments to manage the physical security network across multiple locations.
Customer implementing the Razberi Monitor System have gained key benefits such as:
1. Quick Issue Resolution-resolve issues before they become bigger problems
2. Ensure that your system is working as expected
3. Perform continuous checks on system health and cybersecurity
4. Prevent system outages with early warning indicators
This system also provides improvements to visibility and compliance. Custom views and alerts by location, device, and problem type can be created. Reports can be used to confirm system performance and compliance. Share access with your service provider for proactive support and reduced service calls.
Management of physical security assets also becomes easier with the ability to track devices by location. In addition, you will get a deep visibility into configurations, operating systems, and firmware status. Know what devices need updates and patches without IT resources.
The team at Paladin Protective Systems is ready to answer all your questions and help you to protect your network.
Call Paladin today for additional information or visit our website at: https://www.paladinps.com/security/cyber-security
