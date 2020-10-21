Paladin has alligned a strategic partnership with Smart Digital’s SentryPODS Rapid Deployment Video Surveillance System
With the combination of Paladin's commitment to creating client solutions and Smart Digitals cutting-edge SentryPODS technology, we are bringing Rapid Deployment to the forefront!"VALLEY VIEW, OHIO, USA, October 21, 2020 -- Paladin has alligned a strategic partnership with Smart Digital's SentryPODS Rapid Deployment Video Surveillance System
— Bob Myers
“With the combination of Paladin’s commitment to creating client solutions and Smart Digitals cutting-edge SentryPODS technology, we are bringing Rapid Deployment to the forefront!” Stated Bob Myers, VP at Paladin Protective Systems.
Quickly & Securely Connect from Anywhere
Detect, Assess, and Deter potential threats without connection headaches. Network connectivity options include LTE, local Wi-Fi, hard-wired connections, SATCOM, and more.
Network connectivity can occur with the following options:
• Cell tower coverage, LTE (default)
• Local Wi-Fi: SentryPODS® can serve as Wi-Fi hotspot to provide internet connectivity to local devices utilizing digital security certificates to ensure secure transmission of data
• Hard-wire connection (traditional Ethernet LAN/WAN network environment)
• SATCOM service provider
• Point-to-point wireless connection (Example-Cambium Network Radios)
Power can be sourced from the following:
• Existing AC 110V power (grid or generator)
• Internal batteries (24-48-hours on short term deployments & are hot-swappable
• Solar power (SentryPODS® standalone unit available or connect to existing arrays)
A typical SentryPODS® deployment will occur where there is no existing conventional network, but cell connectivity is available. Quite often, cellular connectivity is more cost effective than building out a remote network. In this scenario, each SentryPODS® unit will have DHS-encrypted secure connectivity using digital security certificates for end-to-end secure connections through the web via multiple cell carrier options with redundant LTE failover.
Use Cases:
• Public Safety – Street Level Deployments
• Parks & Public Gatherings
• Construction Site Monitoring
• Illegal Dumping
• Remote Site Surveillance
Staying up to date on all the exciting and innovative solutions in Security can be a difficult task. Paladin is here to help you navigate the ever-changing world of Security so that you can focus on protecting your most valuable assets and growing your business. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of Security solutions including: Intrusion, Access Control, CCTV, Door Intercoms, Visitor Management and Apartment Entry Systems. With a dedicated and experienced staff of certified in-house installers and technicians, Paladin offers a complete turnkey solution to meet your Security needs. Contact us today.
