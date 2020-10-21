Paladin has alligned a strategic partnership with Smart Digital’s SentryPODS Rapid Deployment Video Surveillance System

About

About Paladin Paladin is a certified systems integrator helping businesses, organizations, building managers, and schools to improve their Life Safety, CCTV, Access Control, Intrusion, Fire Alarm, and Professional Audio Video Systems. Since 1990, Paladin has worked with many local companies, architects, and the engineering community to develop custom designed system solutions across the Greater Cleveland and Columbus areas. Today, Paladin also provides system planning and service for Pro A/V, Intercom, Central and Stadium Sound, Distributed Audio and Video, Area of Rescue, Apartment Entry, Nurse Call, Monitoring, System Inspections, and Service in all parts of Ohio. Customers trust Paladin’s Team of certified professionals! As a company on the forefront of technology, our staff is ready to meet your needs with today’s latest technological solutions.

http://www.paladinps.com