With the combination of Paladin’s commitment to creating client solutions and Smart Digitals cutting-edge SentryPODS technology, we are bringing Rapid Deployment to the forefront!”
— Bob Myers
VALLEY VIEW, OHIO, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paladin has alligned a strategic partnership with Smart Digital's SentryPODS Rapid Deployment Video Surveillance System

“With the combination of Paladin’s commitment to creating client solutions and Smart Digitals cutting-edge SentryPODS technology, we are bringing Rapid Deployment to the forefront!” Stated Bob Myers, VP at Paladin Protective Systems.

Quickly & Securely Connect from Anywhere

Detect, Assess, and Deter potential threats without connection headaches. Network connectivity options include LTE, local Wi-Fi, hard-wired connections, SATCOM, and more.
Network connectivity can occur with the following options:
• Cell tower coverage, LTE (default)
• Local Wi-Fi: SentryPODS® can serve as Wi-Fi hotspot to provide internet connectivity to local devices utilizing digital security certificates to ensure secure transmission of data
• Hard-wire connection (traditional Ethernet LAN/WAN network environment)
• SATCOM service provider
• Point-to-point wireless connection (Example-Cambium Network Radios)
Power can be sourced from the following:
• Existing AC 110V power (grid or generator)
• Internal batteries (24-48-hours on short term deployments & are hot-swappable
• Solar power (SentryPODS® standalone unit available or connect to existing arrays)

A typical SentryPODS® deployment will occur where there is no existing conventional network, but cell connectivity is available. Quite often, cellular connectivity is more cost effective than building out a remote network. In this scenario, each SentryPODS® unit will have DHS-encrypted secure connectivity using digital security certificates for end-to-end secure connections through the web via multiple cell carrier options with redundant LTE failover.

Use Cases:
• Public Safety – Street Level Deployments
• Parks & Public Gatherings
• Construction Site Monitoring
• Illegal Dumping
• Remote Site Surveillance

Staying up to date on all the exciting and innovative solutions in Security can be a difficult task. Paladin is here to help you navigate the ever-changing world of Security so that you can focus on protecting your most valuable assets and growing your business. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of Security solutions including: Intrusion, Access Control, CCTV, Door Intercoms, Visitor Management and Apartment Entry Systems. With a dedicated and experienced staff of certified in-house installers and technicians, Paladin offers a complete turnkey solution to meet your Security needs. Contact us today.

Paladin Celebrating 30 Years in business

About Paladin Paladin is a certified systems integrator helping businesses, organizations, building managers, and schools to improve their Life Safety, CCTV, Access Control, Intrusion, Fire Alarm, and Professional Audio Video Systems. Since 1990, Paladin has worked with many local companies, architects, and the engineering community to develop custom designed system solutions across the Greater Cleveland and Columbus areas. Today, Paladin also provides system planning and service for Pro A/V, Intercom, Central and Stadium Sound, Distributed Audio and Video, Area of Rescue, Apartment Entry, Nurse Call, Monitoring, System Inspections, and Service in all parts of Ohio. Customers trust Paladin’s Team of certified professionals! As a company on the forefront of technology, our staff is ready to meet your needs with today’s latest technological solutions.

