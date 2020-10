Paladin systems integration

VALLEY VIEW, OHIO, USA, October 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paladin has alligned a strategic partnership with Smart Digital’s SentryPODS Rapid Deployment Video Surveillance System“With the combination of Paladin’s commitment to creating client solutions and Smart Digitals cutting-edge SentryPODS technology, we are bringing Rapid Deployment to the forefront!” Stated Bob Myers, VP at Paladin Protective Systems.Quickly & Securely Connect from AnywhereDetect, Assess, and Deter potential threats without connection headaches. Network connectivity options include LTE, local Wi-Fi, hard-wired connections, SATCOM, and more.Network connectivity can occur with the following options:• Cell tower coverage, LTE (default)• Local Wi-Fi: SentryPODScan serve as Wi-Fi hotspot to provide internet connectivity to local devices utilizing digital security certificates to ensure secure transmission of data• Hard-wire connection (traditional Ethernet LAN/WAN network environment)• SATCOM service provider• Point-to-point wireless connection (Example-Cambium Network Radios)Power can be sourced from the following:• Existing AC 110V power (grid or generator)• Internal batteries (24-48-hours on short term deployments & are hot-swappable• Solar power (SentryPODSstandalone unit available or connect to existing arrays)A typical SentryPODSdeployment will occur where there is no existing conventional network, but cell connectivity is available. Quite often, cellular connectivity is more cost effective than building out a remote network. In this scenario, each SentryPODSunit will have DHS-encrypted secure connectivity using digital security certificates for end-to-end secure connections through the web via multiple cell carrier options with redundant LTE failover.Use Cases:• Public Safety – Street Level Deployments• Parks & Public Gatherings• Construction Site Monitoring• Illegal Dumping• Remote Site SurveillanceStaying up to date on all the exciting and innovative solutions in Security can be a difficult task. Paladin is here to help you navigate the ever-changing world of Security so that you can focus on protecting your most valuable assets and growing your business. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of Security solutions including: Intrusion, Access Control, CCTV, Door Intercoms, Visitor Management and Apartment Entry Systems. With a dedicated and experienced staff of certified in-house installers and technicians, Paladin offers a complete turnkey solution to meet your Security needs. Contact us today.

