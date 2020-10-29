CloudChomp Announces that ClearScale has Become a C3 Partner
CloudChomp, Inc. announces that ClearScale, a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network has become a CloudChomp Certified (C3) partner.
ClearScale has consistently produced measurable results for our shared customers with respect to AWS migrations.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces that ClearScale, a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network has become a CloudChomp Certified (C3) partner. ClearScale has proven their ability to fully accelerate customers through their AWS migration planning phase using CloudChomp tools.
— David Pulaski
“ClearScale has consistently produced measurable results for our shared customers with respect to AWS migrations. Their team is world class, experienced, and laser focused on every individual customer’s project details. Kudos to their management team for finding and nurturing such incredible talent” said David Pulaski, CEO of CloudChomp
CloudChomp’s primary mission is to simplify the entire AWS migration planning process, show customers how to save an average of 41% over traditional lift and shift strategies, provide a collaborative, dynamic workspace in which customers and partners can work together to get the best end result for the customer, and provide customers with tools they can utilize after their migration to continue with workload modernization and ensure partner accountability. By partnering with experts, like ClearScale, customers are provided with the tools, resources, and teams of experts that will guide them through the entire AWS migration process; both simplifying and reducing the frustration and friction cloud migrations can cause.
“We’re excited to be the newest member of the CloudChomp C3 Partner Program,” said Natallia Beliakova, VP of Business Development and Alliances of ClearScale. “CloudChomp’s pre-migration assessment services provide our customers with clarity around the cost and complexity of migrating their critical workloads to the cloud. We can then ensure that customers’ data, applications, and workloads are seamlessly transferred to AWS.”
CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming and re-architecting on premises assets to run on AWS. It helps customers identify and mitigate financial risk while helping customers create their unique roadmap to AWS. It is an agent-less tool that provides detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert-level AWS pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics, in-app license manager for Microsoft SQL Server and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, application discovery, dependency mapping and an SOW calculator.
About CloudChomp, Inc.
CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.
About ClearScale
ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting, and application development company founded in 2011. The company designs, builds, integrates, and manages complex infrastructures and applications on AWS exclusively. ClearScale has successfully delivered more than 850 cloud projects for clients ranging from startups to large enterprises and public sector organizations. For more information, visit www.clearscale.com, or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
