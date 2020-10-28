PhinManiacs
Miami Dolphins fan-operated website featuring team and player news, creative writing, and original content, has launched the PhinManiacs Varsity Program.
Visit www.phinmaniacs.com for all of your latest Miami Dolphins news, information and original content.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Dolphins Fan-Site - PhinManiacs.com - Launching New College Internship Program!
— Jason Sarney
Phinmaniacs.com announcing exciting new program for student journalists and broadcasters.
Miami, Florida - (October 28th, 2020) – [PhinManiacs.com], a Miami Dolphins fan-operated website featuring team and player news, creative writing, and original content, has launched the PhinManiacs Varsity Program.
With a group of both seasoned and aspiring writers already contributing daily articles, as well as a full network of podcasts and YouTube interviews and vignettes, [PhinManiacs.com] will be rolling out an exciting new concept for collegiate students. The PhinManiacs Varsity Program will assist aspiring student-writers and broadcasters add to their portfolios and resume’s while learning valuable tools for future success in the industry. The senior writers and operators of [PhinManiacs.com] will work with the students to gain a number of skills, including gaining an audience through writing and podcasting, cultivating relationships with other writers and former players, and even learning the ins-and-outs of social media coverage in today’s reality of Zoom calls and media sessions. With a rotation of co-hosting and guest appearing podcasts roles, the students will have the opportunity to interview athletes as well as other media personalities.
Please contact phinmaniacs@gmail.com for any questions and please visit www.phinmaniacs.com for all of your latest Miami Dolphins news, information and original content.
Jason Sarney
PhinManiacs
+1 516-314-9698
jason_sarney@yahoo.com