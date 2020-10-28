Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Dolphins Fan-Site - PhinManiacs.com - Launching New College Internship Program!

Phinmaniacs.com announcing exciting new program for student journalists and broadcasters.

Miami, Florida - (October 28th, 2020) – [PhinManiacs.com], a Miami Dolphins fan-operated website featuring team and player news, creative writing, and original content, has launched the PhinManiacs Varsity Program.

With a group of both seasoned and aspiring writers already contributing daily articles, as well as a full network of podcasts and YouTube interviews and vignettes, [PhinManiacs.com] will be rolling out an exciting new concept for collegiate students. The PhinManiacs Varsity Program will assist aspiring student-writers and broadcasters add to their portfolios and resume’s while learning valuable tools for future success in the industry. The senior writers and operators of [PhinManiacs.com] will work with the students to gain a number of skills, including gaining an audience through writing and podcasting, cultivating relationships with other writers and former players, and even learning the ins-and-outs of social media coverage in today’s reality of Zoom calls and media sessions. With a rotation of co-hosting and guest appearing podcasts roles, the students will have the opportunity to interview athletes as well as other media personalities.

Please contact phinmaniacs@gmail.com for any questions and please visit www.phinmaniacs.com for all of your latest Miami Dolphins news, information and original content.

Jason Sarney
PhinManiacs
+1 516-314-9698
jason_sarney@yahoo.com

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


