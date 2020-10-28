FDLE arrests Naples man for voter fraud

NAPLES, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Anthony Steven Guevara, 20, of Naples, on charges of unauthorized access of a computer (F.S. 815.06 (2)(a)) and altering a voter registration without consent (F.S. 104.012 (4)) after Guevara changed the voter registration of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

FDLE agents began investigating Monday after Governor DeSantis learned his address in the Florida voting registration database was changed to an address in West Palm Beach. Agents say the registration address was changed via computer over a web browser. Agents were able to identify Guevara as the suspect and arrested him at his home following a search warrant Tuesday night. Collier County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this case.

Agents believe Guevara also accessed the voter registrations of United States Senator Rick Scott and sports celebrities Michael Jordan and LeBron James, but made no changes.

FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said, “I am proud of the quick and detailed work of our agents on this case and appreciate the hard work of the offices of State Attorneys Amira Fox and Jack Campbell. FDLE is committed to ensuring the voting rights of Florida citizens are protected, and we will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners in ensuring the security of our elections.”

Guevara was booked into the Collier County Jail on a $5,000 bond. This case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit.

For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary, or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001