Monday, October 19, 2020 - 12:30pm

Monday, October 19, 2020: It has come to our attention that there has been potential COVID-19 exposure at State Surplus Property. For the health and safety of our team members and customers, we have decided to close State Surplus Property until COVID-19 test results are received. This closure is both for the public as well as eligible organizations (such as state agencies, political subdivisions, etc.) We will update you with reopening details as we know more.