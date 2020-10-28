Dockside Logistics Establishing Operations in Dorchester County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Dockside Logistics, a leading warehousing and distribution company, today announced plans to establish operations in Dorchester County. The $8.5 million investment will create 26 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 2006, Dockside Logistics specializes in warehousing and distribution, third-party logistics, packaging and order fulfillment services for clients nationwide. The company's new Dorchester County operations will grow Dockside Logistics' presence in South Carolina, with the company already operating facilities in Charleston and Greenville Counties.

Dockside Logistics purchased a 100,000-square-foot speculative building located at 4756 U.S. Highway 78 in Winding Woods Commerce Park in St. George that the company will utilize as a distribution center.

Operations are expected to be online by the first quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Dockside Logistics team should email HR@docksidelogistics.com.

QUOTES

"Establishing a state-of-the-art distribution center in Dorchester County gives us a competitive advantage in the region. We are proud to call the Lowcountry home and excited to expand our presence in this community." -Dockside Logistics Managing Member Steve Young

"It's exciting to see a company like Dockside Logistics grow their presence here in South Carolina. Today, we congratulate this great company on their $8.5 million investment and celebrate the 26 new jobs being created in the Palmetto State." -Gov. Henry McMaster

"When companies like Dockside Logistics are able to build on their success in South Carolina, it showcases the strength of our business climate, and we couldn't be happier for this company and their growth." -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

"Congratulations to Dockside Logistics on establishing their new facility in Dorchester County. SC Ports offers customers reliable and efficient operations, and having quality logistics service providers, such as Dockside Logistics, is crucial to a fluid supply chain in South Carolina." -SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome

"We welcome Dockside Logistics to St. George and look forward to their great success. Their decision to purchase the county's speculative building reinforces what we always knew to be true, if you build it, they will come. Speculative buildings are a proven tool to bring economic development to a new industrial park." -Dorchester County Council Chairman George Bailey