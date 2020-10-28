NAI Legacy Named NAI Global Office of the Year
The award recognizes NAI Global Offices for leadership and commitment to the organization’s strategic vision, as well as performance and growth.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAI Legacy, a commercial real estate firm in the Minneapolis, MN market was named NAI Global Office of the Year. The award recognizes NAI Global Offices for leadership and commitment to the organization’s strategic vision, as well as performance and growth. The award was presented at the 2020 NAI Global Virtual Convention. NAI Global is a leading global commercial real estate brokerage firm.
Relatively new to the NAI Global brand, NAI Legacy has established themselves as leaders in tax-advantaged real estate investments. The firm’s expertise of the tax code was on full display in 2020 with several high-profile closings. NAI Legacy demonstrated their tax-niche leadership when the firm executed the first Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund in Minnesota, establishing the firm as a “first-mover” in the space. The team continued the year by navigating the global pandemic to acquire and syndicate a marquee Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) 1031-Exchange opportunity. Legacy’s expertise of investment real estate fundamentals combined with their unparalleled comprehension of the tax code is an invaluable asset to their clients.
“NAI Legacy continues to demonstrate great commitment to NAI Global, and we are very proud of their achievements and contributions to the organization,” said Jay Olshonsky, President and CEO of NAI Global. The firm exemplifies how our local market leadership is driving the NAI Global brand.”
“It’s an honor to receive this award and to be recognized nationally by NAI Global,” said Duane Lund, Chief Executive Officer of NAI Legacy. “Our affiliation with NAI Global and its member offices has provided the foundation for our rapid expansion and emergence as one of the fastest growing national providers of tax deferred investment solutions for our real estate clients.”
“I’ve worked with Duane and Garrett in previous roles in my career and when Duane asked me to join the NAI Legacy team I was eager to ‘get the band back together’” said Michael Houge, Managing Director of NAI Legacy. “Our internal chemistry is unmatched, and we look forward to reestablishing old relationships and building new ones. It’s an honor to receive the recognition of office of the year and I couldn’t be more excited about the future of our firm”
“We’re grateful to receive this recognition from NAI Global” said Garrett Farmer, Senior Director at NAI Legacy. “Our affiliation with NAI has allowed our business to amplify across the country through partnerships with local NAI offices. We look forward to expanding our relationships and opportunities with NAI’s industry-leading professionals.
“This award is a recognition of the investment we’ve made in our clients’ experience” said Spencer Lund, Investment Director at NAI Legacy. “Our firm made several investments in technology this past year, highlighted by our launch of the all-inclusive NAI Legacy investor portal powered by Juniper Square. We’re committed to providing our clients with the best tools and technology available in the industry. I’m appreciative of NAI Global for recognizing our success and am honored to work with the best of the best at NAI Legacy”
About NAI Legacy
NAI Legacy is a Minneapolis | St. Paul full-service commercial real estate firm, with a combined 150 years and $6 billion of brokerage, investment, and property management experience. Headquartered in Minneapolis Minnesota, with a reach as far north as Duluth and south to Rochester; NAI Legacy serves client’s needs in all geographical areas in-between. The affiliation with NAI Global connects us to the NAI Global regional offices and beyond.
The NAI Legacy team has an extensive background in structuring Tax Deferred Exchanges - including 1031 Exchanges, Property Contributions, Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs) and Net Leased Investments. Beyond traditional brokerage services, they help manage their client’s tax deferred real estate investments. From buyer representation on the purchase of a property to planning the appropriate exit strategy, the NAI Legacy professionals have the experience to guide appropriately.
