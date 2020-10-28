Registration of a Stolen Vehicle into an International Stolen Car Database
NETHERLANDS, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digitpol launches an International Stolen Car Database, this registry is an active database of stolen cars, boats, motorbikes, and trucks. Digitpol is responsible for the upkeep and registration of this Stolen Car Database and registers stolen, wanted, and embezzled vehicles for USA, Europe, Asia, Africa and Pacific, all vehicles listed in this database are wanted as stolen objects.
By registering a vehicle to the stolen car database, an alert including information about the vehicle is sent out across social media and is resent every few hours, the vehicles chassis number (VIN), Vehicle Identity Number, Make, Model, Color and License Plate will be listed on the first page of google as stolen. This is vital when a stolen car is shipped out of your country or is checked by customs, police or import authorities or potential buyers. If your car is reported to the local police, the serial number, VIN and license plate may not show up in a public Internet (google) search as stolen therefore this stolen vehicle database provides the public with additional resources to combat vehicle crime and increase the chances to recover a stolen vehicle.
It is proven that many buyers have searched a VIN online before buying a vehicle, therefore the existence of a vehicle in this database is vital to alert the police, customs, public, a potential buyer or a vehicle import / export office.
If your vehicle / car is stolen you need to report the theft immediately to the nearest police station and then contact Digitpol to assist in the search by listing the car stolen or searching for the vehicle. As soon as the theft is reported to the police, the Police issues an International warrant based on the VIN and License plate. The vehicle is then wanted internationally and on the Interpol SMV database.
In some cases, Digitpol provides operational support with the Search and Recovery.
What to do if Your Car is Stolen
Contact the nearest police station immediately to file a stolen car report.
Contact your insurance company to file a claim as soon as you discovered your car was stolen. Provide the insurance company with the theft report number.
Inform the Police if you have any GPS tracking systems installed and provide the Police with the login information.
Report the stolen car to Digitpol and request the car to be entered to the International Stolen Car Database. Request Digitpol to conduct a search for the car.
What Happens When You Report a Vehicle to Digitpol?
If you report a stolen vehicle to Digitpol we will examine the data, if the VIN / Plate is listed as stolen, we will send an alert on the vehicles information such as photos, make, model, license plate and the VIN to our international vehicle crime investigation network which consists of Border crossings, customs, ports authorities, shipping agencies, Police and private investigation teams. An alert is sent out across social media and is resent every few hours. The stolen vehicles serial number, (Vehicle Identity Number) HIN, FIN, VIN and license plate will be listed on the first page of google as stolen
When Will We Search for The Vehicle?
The SEARCH for a stolen vehicle is a specific service and its only possible when certain parameters are met. If we can apply the SEARCH procedure, we will notify you.
Sharing:
If you list a vehicle to this database, Digitpol will share all object data such as the vehicle make, model, color, manufacturer year, engine variant with Police, Customs, Port authorities, Investigators, and our Partner network. No personal data will be shared such.
ANPR:
Each case that is reported to Digitpol, the license plate is entered into an ANPR system and if a HIT is detected, Digitpol notifies the Police in the region responsible for the detection.
Search Team:
If a vehicle is reported to the Police and the Police handling the case agrees, in some cases, Digitpol provides operational support with the Search and Recovery, this includes, depending on the location of the theft, a response team may attend the area and search for the vehicle, this is due to the fact that many stolen vehicles are often parked up for a few days before been moved elsewhere. If your vehicle is stolen in a region that Digitpol operates a search and recovery service, we will contact you.
Stolen Car Database coverage, Digitpol takes the responsibility to register stolen vehicles from following countries and states:
USA: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, IllinoisIndiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada
New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island
South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming
Global: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, South America, Canada, Australia, New Zeeland, South Africa, Japan, Hong Kong, Russia, Turkey, UAE, Dubai, India and Africa.
Stolen Car Database: https://digitpol.com/stolen-car-database/
Contact Digitpol’s Stolen Vehicle Crime Unit
Digitpol HQ, Boogschutterstraat 1, 7324AE, The Netherlands
