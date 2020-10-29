Ancillare Appoints Dr. John Fitzgerald to Medical Director
John Fitzgerald, DO, FACOG, joins Ancillare as Medical Director to lend clinical expertise to Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chains.
Ancillare has solved countless complex supply challenges. Dr. Fitzgerald...is critical to expanding Ancillare’s value offering through his specialized clinical knowledge and experience.”HORSHAM, PA, USA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC) leader Ancillare, LP, the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Ancillary Supply Chain for Phase I-IV clinical research, today announced it has appointed John Fitzgerald, DO, FACOG as Medical Director to serve on its growing Clinical Development Team.
Dr. Fitzgerald will consult with Ancillare’s cross-functional teams to ensure compliant ancillary supply chains during the clinical study design and execution phases and will also collaborate directly with trial Sponsors to provide his clinical expertise.
A practicing obstetrician and gynecologist in the Philadelphia area for over three decades, Dr. Fitzgerald also serves as the Associate Director/Associate Professor for the Physician Assistant Program at Salus University. He has published a number of research articles on a variety of women’s health topics as well as a lead investigator for the National HPV Study.
“We are pleased to bring on Dr. Fitzgerald as a Medical Director,” said Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer. “For the past fifteen years, Ancillare has solved countless complex supply challenges for our Sponsors. Dr. Fitzgerald and the entire Clinical Development Team are critical to expanding Ancillare’s value offering through their specialized clinical knowledge and experience.”
About Ancillare, LP
Ancillare is the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC) for Phase I-IV clinical research. Ancillare arms Sponsors of global clinical trials with customized, end-to-end supply plans, enabling developers of new therapies to optimize their supply chains using streamlined processes, extensive global buying power, a vast depot network, and proven teams of clinical, procurement, operations, logistics and regulatory experts. Ancillare’s industry-shaping model navigates the complexities of the Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain to reduce both the overall cost and cycle time of clinical trials, and greatly improve operational efficiency across all levels of the value chain.
Ancillare has supported more than 4,000 clinical trials across 200,000 clinical sites over 100 countries with corporate offices in the United States and United Kingdom, and distribution hubs in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, and Ukraine. To learn more, visit Ancillare.com.
