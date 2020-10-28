Relax In Comfort tasked by Space Program for amazing X-Chairs for Florida Launch Center
EINPresswire.com/ -- Relax In Comfort is proud to be part of the latest ergonomic initiative for the Florida based space program mission for better ergonomic seating and comfort for the launch team’s scientists and engineer’s during their continuous work hours throughout a space mission. Relax in Comfort, founded in 1967, has been serving the wellness needs of Floridian’s for over 53 years. Therefore, it came as no surprise when the leading space program tasked Relax In Comfort to fulfill their order for the amazing X- Chair for their launch team in Florida’s Space Coast.
The United States of America is well known to the entire world for its leading cutting-edge plans for space travel, and to include the new Space Force, however very few have discovered they are equally innovative, and imaginative private companies when it comes to the ergonomic seating solutions to maximize productivity and help reduce stress and discomfort for the mission control team at the Space Coast.
Headquartered just 40 miles away in Winter Park, Fl, Relax in Comfort was approached by the leading space program operator as a natural partner to fulfill their order for a plethora of X-Chairs to include set up & placement for each control center person.
Don DePaulis, President & Founder added “The X-Chair provides the absolute best ergonomic design and comfort for extended periods of sitting – everything is customizable by the user, The X Chair is a perfect fit for any company looking to help improve comfort and productivity for its work force”
When space flight is available to the general public only then will we get a glimpse of just how mind-blowing a tourist flight will be. DePaulis added “In outer space you would not suffer from sciatica or neck pain due to the total weightlessness of the environment…… and the X-Chair is the next best option to reduce stress and pressure while sitting while on planet earth”
Now even those with an earthly domain can experience the amazing X-Chair and enjoy the out of the world ergonomic adjustments and seating solutions to obtain a near pressure free position. DePaulis ads “With more people working from home than ever before it makes sense to maximize productivity by making a small investment in proper seating to provide maximum long term support and comfort”
The X-Chair is available in 5 models from a new small size to extra wide with memory foam & optional headrests. Each model is equipped with ten unique customizable adjustments to fit virtually any human. A free heat and massage option is available for all orders placed during the introductory promotion while supplies lasts.
Jackie Ricardo
The United States of America is well known to the entire world for its leading cutting-edge plans for space travel, and to include the new Space Force, however very few have discovered they are equally innovative, and imaginative private companies when it comes to the ergonomic seating solutions to maximize productivity and help reduce stress and discomfort for the mission control team at the Space Coast.
Headquartered just 40 miles away in Winter Park, Fl, Relax in Comfort was approached by the leading space program operator as a natural partner to fulfill their order for a plethora of X-Chairs to include set up & placement for each control center person.
Don DePaulis, President & Founder added “The X-Chair provides the absolute best ergonomic design and comfort for extended periods of sitting – everything is customizable by the user, The X Chair is a perfect fit for any company looking to help improve comfort and productivity for its work force”
When space flight is available to the general public only then will we get a glimpse of just how mind-blowing a tourist flight will be. DePaulis added “In outer space you would not suffer from sciatica or neck pain due to the total weightlessness of the environment…… and the X-Chair is the next best option to reduce stress and pressure while sitting while on planet earth”
Now even those with an earthly domain can experience the amazing X-Chair and enjoy the out of the world ergonomic adjustments and seating solutions to obtain a near pressure free position. DePaulis ads “With more people working from home than ever before it makes sense to maximize productivity by making a small investment in proper seating to provide maximum long term support and comfort”
The X-Chair is available in 5 models from a new small size to extra wide with memory foam & optional headrests. Each model is equipped with ten unique customizable adjustments to fit virtually any human. A free heat and massage option is available for all orders placed during the introductory promotion while supplies lasts.
Jackie Ricardo
Relax In Comfort
+14077869900
email us here