Posh and Lavish appoints Relax In Comfort as exclusive retail partner in Orlando region
Posh and Lavish believes in inspiring consumers to experience the finest and most luxurious materials available for the best night sleep possible..
Since 1967 we have aligned ourselves with only the ‘best in class’ manufacturers to enable us to provide the very best value for our customers.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Posh and Lavish is well known for their passion and purpose in the luxury mattress category. Posh and Lavish co-founder Steve Baumbuager added “Our business is helping create extra energy and bigger smiles throughout every day around the world”. Posh and Lavish carefully hand selects only retail partners who have been nominated by a current member of the Posh and Lavish eco system. It was in September of this year Relax In Comfort was nominated by Justin Trombo, President of BedTech Midwest, as a perfect fit for the Posh and Lavish retail partner program.
— Don DePaulis
After a thorough, vetting process Relax In Comfort made the decision to accept the appointment primarily due to the high quality and stellar reputation of Posh and Lavish among bedding industry icons. Don DePaulis, Relax In Comfort President stated “Since 1967 we have aligned ourselves with only the ‘best in class’ manufacturers to enable us to provide the very best value for our customers. To prove our point of distinction we have thousands of repeat customers over the decades and a substantial part of our business remains word of mouth referrals”
Posh and Lavish believes in a luxury mattress buying process – not an economy ‘bed in a box” mattress product which is largely the equivalent of buying a frozen dinner at the supermarket vs. a homemade meal crafted by your own personal chef. Posh and Lavish believes in a process in which the consumer is educated and inspired to experience the magnificent day and marvelous night made more achievable when sleeping in a luxurious mattress utilizing the finest and most luxurious materials available. Posh and Lavish mattresses include pure New Zealand lamb’s wool, organic latex foam and ultra-luxury fabrics. Most importantly all Posh and Lavish models are available in a Split Head design, for both Queen and King sizes, allowing couples to maintain the cuddle zone instead of being forced into Twin Xl mattresses that are pushed together to form a King size bed.
DePaulis added “The large national mattress brands only sell separate Twin XL mattresses pushed together to form a King size- couples are forced apart and the mattresses actually shift sideways during use on an adjustable bed – the Split Head design solves that problem and allows each sleep partner individual head and foot elevation without total mattress separation”
Every retailer wants to be the brand consumers tell their friends about. With the introduction of Posh and Lavish Relax in Comfort is destined to continue to be the best source for the best mattresses and power beds and sleep related products available in the Central Florida region. Relax in Comfort is open daily at the Winter Park Village location and may be reached at 407.628.5657 for special introductory pricing & factory incentives.
Jackie Ricardo
Relax In Comfort
+14077869900
email us here