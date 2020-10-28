St. Albans // Grand Isle //Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A204063

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: September 13, 2020 at 1125 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Faywood Rd in Grand Isle

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Anthony Burbo Sr

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VICTIM: Arbor Farmstead

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 13, 2020 at 1125 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from the owners of Arbor Farmstead advising that they had video of a male taking money out of their cash box and taking merchandise from their farmstand near the area of 11 Faywood Rd. in Grand Isle. Investigation revealed that Anthony Burbo Sr. was also an offender in this case. Burbo Sr. and was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle Superior Court on October 29, 2020 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/29/2020 @ 0830

COURT: Grand Isle

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.