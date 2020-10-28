St. Albans // Grand Isle //Petit Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A204063
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: September 13, 2020 at 1125 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Faywood Rd in Grand Isle
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Anthony Burbo Sr
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VICTIM: Arbor Farmstead
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 13, 2020 at 1125 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from the owners of Arbor Farmstead advising that they had video of a male taking money out of their cash box and taking merchandise from their farmstand near the area of 11 Faywood Rd. in Grand Isle. Investigation revealed that Anthony Burbo Sr. was also an offender in this case. Burbo Sr. and was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle Superior Court on October 29, 2020 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/29/2020 @ 0830
COURT: Grand Isle
