Pandemic Disproportionately Affecting the Health of Men, New Ad Campaign Declares
Canadian Centre for Men and Families is running billboard ads in Calgary and Vancouver highlighting the mental health consequences on men of severe isolation.
Research shows that men have smaller social networks than women, a deficiency made worse in the current situation. Without strong support, men are at increasing risk of suicide.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— CCMF Alberta Executive Director Beth Barberree
The Canadian Centre for Men and Families (CCMF) is running billboard ads in Calgary and Vancouver to highlight the serious mental health consequences on men of the severe isolation imposed by necessary social distancing.
The new billboard ads declare “Men often suffer in silence. And now it’s worse. Help the men you love get the help they need.” The unique campaign urges family and friends to intervene in support of male loved ones. The visual features a distressed young man hiding behind a falsely happy mask.
“Research shows that men have smaller social networks than women, a deficiency made worse in the current situation,” said CCMF Alberta Executive Director Beth Barberree. “Without strong support, men are at increasing risk of suicide.”
It has already been known for months that COVID-19 is having a disproportionate effect on the physical health of men. Most jurisdictions are reporting that men are much more likely to die from the disease. In British Columbia, for example, men who contract the disease are 82% more likely to be admitted to the ICU and 37% more likely to die.
“This campaign is a call to action to each of us to look behind the mask for the hidden signs that the men we love are suffering,” said CCMF Vancouver Director Paul Dowell.
The Canadian Centre for Men and Families offers online counselling for men, as well as support groups that provide much needed social engagement at this time.
Visit https://LookBehindTheMask.com for Campaign research, updates and events.
Campaign spokespeople Prof Dan Bilsker and Prof Rob Whitley, Canadian experts in the prevention of male suicide, are available for media interviews.
