Lewis-Price Ranks in Top 50 of Fastest Growing Companies in Greater Washington Area
MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lewis-Price & Associates, Inc., a premier staffing, training, and IT services company providing mission support to federal government agencies, ranked in the top 50 of the fastest-growing companies in the Greater Washington Area by the Washington Business Journal. With an average percent of revenue growth over the last three years of 117 percent, Lewis-Price joined the prestigious Fast 75 list this year at No. 48 out of over 2,000 companies that applied.
“Our growth stems from our solid, long-term relationships and outstanding past performance with customers throughout the federal sector,” said Ken Coleman, founder, and CEO of Lewis-Price. “Our team is honored to be recognized by the Washington Business Journal’s Fast 75 list. This is a reflection of our drive and commitment to providing customers with consistently high-quality staffing, training, and IT support services that help them achieve their most important goals and objectives.”
Lewis-Price also was honored for its rapid growth achievements by ranking No. 3,252 on the Inc. 5000 list this year. This was the second consecutive year the company attained a spot on this high visibility list of national business leaders, advancing 700 positions higher over its 2019 ranking.
About Lewis-Price & Associates Inc.
Lewis-Price & Associates, Inc., is a staffing, training, and IT services company committed to providing high-quality, effective, and on-time solutions to partners and customers. Serving federal agencies across the government spectrum, from defense to civilian, we deliver quality talent, help develop diverse and engaged leaders through training and professional development and support IT and cybersecurity programs through a comprehensive variety of administrative and technical services. We value integrity and intention, providing customers with dynamic professionals ready to join and grow with your team. Learn more about Lewis-Price at lewisprice.com and make sure to follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
Media Contact:
communications@lewisprice.com
703-727-9182 ext. 5
Lisa Slappy
