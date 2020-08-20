Lewis-Price Named To Inc. 5000 List For Second Consecutive Year
Ranking No. 3252 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 117 PercentMCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Lewis-Price & Associates, Inc. is No. 3252 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Lewis-Price’s 2020 ranking marks the organization’s 2nd consecutive year on the list, which honors the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — independent small businesses. Since last year’s achievement the company has moved up on the list over 700 positions.
“It feels great for the company to be recognized two years in a row. It’s truly the hard work of our team members, their dedication and commitment to our customers that has led to organic growth that has gotten us here,” said CEO Ken Coleman.
Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.
About Lewis-Price
Lewis-Price is a staffing company committed to providing solutions to our clients and teaming partners alike. We staff diverse, engaged leaders in IT, cybersecurity, program management, and training. We value integrity and intention. We provide you with engaged professionals ready to join your team.
