The Storks Warehouse Builds Nursery for YouTube Sensation ‘The Anxiety Couple’ on New Makeover Series: 'Dream Nursery'

Dream Nursery, Episode 2: Mely Cruz from "All Things Mely" - The Makeover The Campbell Family: Rose and her 5 toddlers

Join Rose & Jennifer as they take their expertise on the road traveling across the US, helping families build the nursery of their dreams.

I love the nursery. It came out really nice! Great job The Stork's Warehouse. You out did yourselves again. Congrats to Anxiety Couple🎉🎊 #anxietycouple #dream #nursery” — YouTube Viewer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Stork’s Warehouse, a mom owned company featuring pre and postpartum support subscription boxes and products is now expanding its mission to create the best experience possible for parents by curating a reality TV web series called “Dream Nursery.” During the “Dream Nursery” experience, The Stork’s Warehouse partners with local and national moms and influencers to help design and create the nursery of any parent's dreams.Partnering with many companies such as Nustle and offering products such as breastfeeding and postpartum stations (and everything else that parents need to survive the first six months postpartum), The Dream Nursery is sure to make an impact on any new family.Owners Rose Campbell and Jennifer Jeppson combined have 14 kids, so they are the pros when it comes to parenting products, and they are most definitely rolling up their sleeves to curate the most boutique and personal nursery for you and your little one(s).Recently, The Stork’s Warehouse partnered with The Anxiety Couple (over 33.4M views on YouTube Channel) to create the nursery of Scott and Haydee’s dreams. Receiving over 4k requests and personal messages on their social media channels nominating The Anxiety Couple to be the next family gifted a Dream Nursery, Rose and Jennifer were thrilled to announce their selection.Now, within the first week of its launch, the video exceeds 17K views and 125 comments, and the show and couple definitely showcase an extreme likeability and success!“We love the Anxiety Couple! 💚. Thank you so much for choosing The Anxiety Couple (Scott and Haydee)! Thank you Stork's Warehouse for filming this and taking us on the journey with ya. We appreciate it.” ~ YouTube ViewerIf you're looking for on-trend nursery design and inspiration, look no further than "Dream Nursery!" New episodes can be found every Thursday at 8pm CST, on The Stork's Warehouse YouTube channel."Dream Nursery" is brought to you by amazing sponsors including Mama's Milk Wrap , Rascal + Friends, Boober, Hemp Maiden, BEBorganic and of course The Stork's Warehouse.

Watch YouTube Sensation 'The Anxiety Couple' Get The Nursery of Their Dreams with The Stork's Warehouse