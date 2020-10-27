MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

October 19, 2020 to October 26, 2020

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off of our streets. From Monday, October 19, 2020, through Monday, October 26, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 53 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

A Ruger P95 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 9th Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-150-248

A Springfield Armory XDS 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-150-303

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of Yuma Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Sherman Langford, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Device. CCN: 20-150-343

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Howard Road, Southeast. CCN: 20-150-396

A Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 12th Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-150-475

A Kahr Arms .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 20-150-528

A Springfield Armory XD-5 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Penn Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Antwon Dominic Derricks, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 20-150-538

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

A Taurus G2c 9mm caliber handgun and a Rossi 38 Special .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 2500 N Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Cody Mosby, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Device. CCN: 20-150-564

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5100 block of Just Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Neil Trayarn Persaud, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 20-150-819

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Device. CCN: 20-150-907

A Hi-Point JHP .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1600 block of 11th Place, Northeast. CCN: 20-150-912

A Taurus Millennium PT111 G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of I Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Joevaughn Dona Harris, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Device. CCN: 20-150-916

A Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of Robinson Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Jai Jonte Dickerson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving/Possess a Firearm Having Serial Number Obliterated/Removed/Altered, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Device. CCN: 20-150-942

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Clifton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Jacey Lewis Thompson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 20-150-995

A Ruger SR40c .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 19th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Shahid K. Randolph, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Device. CCN: 20-151-000

A CZ 750d Compact 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1700 block of 15th Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-151-014

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Demonte Borum, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-151-040