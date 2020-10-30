Affordable Port Colborne Self Storage launches Self-Serve Reservation Portal

New platform for registration allows for simple sign-up by customer independently

it reinforces the commitment to making the customer experience simple and fast, while making availability and prices transparent” — Andrew Soave

PORT COLBORNE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable Port Colborne Self Storage and Stallion Enterprises International Corporation (“Stallion”) are pleased to announce the launch of a new registration portal. The platform, developed by Stallion, is a proprietary technology that allows for signup in seconds at any time.

“This launch is a key milestone of our second year of operations”, shared Andrew Soave, owner of both companies, “it reinforces the commitment to making the customer experience simple and fast, while making availability and prices transparent which is something not all businesses do in our industry”.

The development work conducted by Stallion was led by University of Waterloo student Ayman Kassab, who has since provided important follow-on work to further automate critical business functions for Affordable Port Colborne Self Storage.

“This was a unique project and a valuable one for my learning. It was really cool to see how quickly we could develop something that directly impacted the customer and provided a clear benefit”, Ayman commented. Now in the final year of his degree, he seeks other opportunities to make a direct impact to a company through his work.

The platform will allow for signups of standard units – 5’x5’ up to 10’x10’. Larger units, due to their custom nature, will still be processed via phone or email. Andrew Soave believes this practice will benefit the customer as well: “most customers who ask for a 10’x20’ or larger have either been talked into something they don’t need or don’t understand the degree of stacking that will help them minimize space required. A good general rule is to divide your living space by 10-15 and use that to estimate your storage unit needs. Most houses fit in a 10’x10’ or smaller”.

---

Affordable Port Colborne Self Storage is a local leader in self storage, providing an economical solution to customers seeking an accessible yet secure storage location. The primary facility is located only steps away for the downtown area of Port Colborne and is a preferred partner for many local businesses storing inventory, tools, and for residents storing household contents while moving. Through its investments in security, technology, and customer service, Affordable Port Colborne Self Storage is well positioned to provide a superior customer experience while delivering a strong return for investors.

Stallion Enterprises International Corporation provides its clients a strong return through the purchase, management, and profit improvement of businesses and other assets. Since 2014 the company has provided consulting and contract work to companies and improved their profitability through improved sales, optimal pricing, or lower costs through process improvement and simplification. Stallion Enterprises International Corporation is involved in several industries such as real estate, self storage, and moving; property management and services; professional services such as accounting, consulting, and recruitment; financial services such as banking and insurance; energy; healthcare; and retail and food services. The company is based in Oakville, Ontario and has additional offices in Canada.

