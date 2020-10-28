Affordable Port Colborne Self Storage Celebrates 18 Months of Operations

Facility continues to deliver strong growth and fundamentals while providing a superior customer experience

PORT COLBORNE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable Port Colborne Self Storage is pleased to announce and celebrate 18 months in service as of October 2020. The company would like to thank all supporters, clients, and local stakeholders for their continued involvement in driving a successful business launch.

“This business continues to reach important milestones”, says Andrew Soave, owner and manager, “at this stage trends are beginning to develop which help us to improve both customer experience and financially-linked KPIs”.

Andrew, owner of Stallion Enterprises International Corporation, which provides services to Affordable Port Colborne Self Storage, mentions that this site often acts as a pilot for other locations.

“Data is critical and we can leverage it for future use, at least in Southern Ontario. It will provide key insights for other locations we may purchase or develop”.

2020 has been another growth year for Affordable Port Colborne Self Storage, and the City of Port Colborne in general. The business has increased by 21% in the last 6 months, with an additional 4-5% expected before the end of 2020.

“Occupancy remains higher than industry norms which I think we owe to having the best rates. I believe that we are still the cheapest, but we don’t skimp out on the necessities like access control”.

The site is continuing to focus on ease-of-use and automation where it benefits the consumer. An automated registration platform was launched earlier this year, making way for the phrase “Signup in Seconds” to appear on some marketing material. The company continues to test additional automation to ensure on-time payments, optimized advertising, and reduced administration. The COVID-19 Pandemic has helped to accelerate adoption.

“There are a lot of things we never did online before, and now they are second nature. This means good things for small businesses that are trying to either scale up or reduce the costs necessary to operate”.

As advised by Stallion Enterprises, Affordable Port Colborne Self Storage made digital moves. While the technology was developed by Stallion Enterprises, it could be used with most self storage facilities.

As the second year of operations continues, Affordable Port Colborne Self Storage and Stallion Enterprises International Corporation will disclose financial statements privately to their investors. Further opportunities for expansion have been identified for 2021 and potential investors are encouraged to contact Andrew Soave directly at runwild@stallioneic.com, to discuss options and arrangements, both equity- and debt-based.

---

Affordable Port Colborne Self Storage is a local leader in self storage, providing an economical solution to customers seeking an accessible yet secure storage location. The primary facility is located only steps away for the downtown area of Port Colborne and is a preferred partner for many local businesses storing inventory, tools, and for residents storing household contents while moving. Through its investments in security, technology, and customer service, Affordable Port Colborne Self Storage is well positioned to provide a superior customer experience while delivering a strong return for investors.

Stallion Enterprises International Corporation provides its clients a strong return through the purchase, management, and profit improvement of businesses and other assets. Since 2014 the company has provided consulting and contract work to companies and improved their profitability through improved sales, optimal pricing, or lower costs through process improvement and simplification. Stallion Enterprises International Corporation is involved in several industries such as real estate, self storage, and moving; property management and services; professional services such as accounting, consulting, and recruitment; financial services such as banking and insurance; energy; healthcare; and retail and food services. The company is based in Oakville, Ontario and has additional offices in Canada.