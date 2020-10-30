San Jose Serviced Apartment Leader, Key Housing Announces November 2020 NorCal Designee
Key Housing is a best-in-class short term and corporate housing service in California. The company is announcing its NorCal Designee for October.
Each month, our team scours Northern California to identify a best-in-class complex for the most popular categories such as serviced apartments.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated corporate housing service for the San Jose, California, area, is proud to announce its November NorCal designees as the Bella Villagio apartment complex. Located at 383 Vista Roma Way in San Jose, California, the complex has become extremely popular with European and British travelers who want so-called 'serviced' or 'furnished apartments' in the heart of Silicon Valley.
“Each month, our team scours Northern California to identify a best-in-class complex for the most popular categories such as serviced apartments,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. He went on in detail: “Bella Villagio is a strong competitor as it has everything for the savvy European or British visitor: a great location, a beautiful look, an amazing pool and fitness center, and the opportunity for a furnished apartment. It means that the busy business traveler literally has a home away from home in San Jose, California."
Interested persons can view the November designee for Northern California at https://www.keyhousing.com/rightside.asp?action=form3&ID=868 or on their own website at https://www.essexapartmenthomes.com/apartments/bella-villagio. The complex is described as follows. A haven of charming Italian-inspired residences, Bella Villagio offers a signature twist of traditional style and contemporary living in the choice of 1-, 2-, or 3-bedroom floor plans. The pet-friendly community has sophisticated spaces for central gatherings, a first-class fitness center, and a gorgeous pool. Inside each spacious home, visitors will find convenient features like stainless steel appliances and an in-unit washer and dryer. Select homes boast extra enhancements like beautiful hardwood-style vinyl floors and sweeping views. While the gracious kitchens invite home cooking, those who prefer to dine out can visit a variety of eclectic restaurants just down the street.
For commuting, the central location is ideal. Bella Villagio is close to major freeways for zipping all around the Bay Area and offers easy access to the VTA Light Rail and San Jose Mineta airport. Persons who are interested can not only visit the websites but also check out the Silicon Valley information page at https://www.keyhousing.com/silicon-valley-furnished-rentals.asp. In call cases, interested persons should reach out to Key Housing for a consultation as availability and pricing are subject to change without notice.
