Unsolved Homicide Case: Norman Rich

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in an effort to generate new leads for the unsolved homicide of Norman Rich that occurred on Wednesday, March 28, 1990, in the 500 block of M Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 1:00 pm, Norman Rich was discovered inside of his home suffering from gunshot wounds. More information about this case can be seen in the video below:

 

https://youtu.be/RUhNz-WWbI8

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

