Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking and Robbery Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division announce arrests have been made in reference to Armed Carjacking and Robbery offenses that occurred at the below locations.

Second District:

On Sunday, October 25, 2020, in the 1200 block of 14th Street, Northwest, at approximately 6:19 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was in his vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit his vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. Armed Carjacking, CCN 20152983

On Monday, October 26, 2020, in the 5200 block of Upton Terrace, Northwest, at approximately 2:04 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was in his vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit his vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. Armed Carjacking, CCN 20153352

On Monday, October 26, 2020, in the 2700 block of O Street, Northwest, at approximately 2:23 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was in his vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit his vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. Armed Carjacking, CCN 20153375

Fourth District:

On Sunday, October 25, 2020, in the 1300 block of Nicholson Street, Northwest, at approximately 2:15 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then took the victim’s property and fled the scene. Armed Robbery, CCN 20152899

On Monday, October 26, 2020, in the 6300 block of Luzon Avenue, Northwest, at approximately 4:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then took the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. Armed Carjacking, CCN 20153428

On Monday, October 26, 2020, in the 3500 block of 14th Street, Northwest, at approximately 6:44 pm, one of the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit her vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. Armed Carjacking, CCN 20153524

Fifth District:

On Monday, October 26, 2020, in the 3800 block of 12th Street, Northeast, at approximately 5:03 pm, one of the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim complied and the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. Armed Carjacking, CCN 20153443

On Monday, October 26, 2020, in the 2700 block of 17th Street, Northeast, at approximately 6:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was in his vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit his vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were unsuccessful with fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Armed Carjacking, CCN 20153504

On Monday, October 26, 2020, 18 year-old Cristian Andy Santay-Rosales, of Northwest, DC, and 18 year-old Diego Rigoberto Lopez, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with the above Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Robbery offenses.

These cases remain under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.