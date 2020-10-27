Arrests Made in Robbery Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District have announced arrests have been made in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred in the First District.

Assault with Intent to Rob: On Friday, October 23, 2020, at approximately 10:29 am, the suspects exited a vehicle approached the victim in the 600 block of F Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns and attempted to obtain the victim’s property. The victim attempted to flee the scene, then suspects fled the scene in the vehicle. No property was obtained. CCN: 20-151-786

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Friday, October 23, 2020, at approximately 11:45 am, the suspects exited the vehicle and approached the victim in the 600 block of 9th Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 20-151-802

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: On Saturday, October 24, 2020, at approximately 3:34 pm, the US Capitol Police identified and pursued the suspects’ vehicle involved in the above robberies in the 400 block of 11th Street, Southeast. The suspects attempted to flee the vehicle but were apprehended by responding officers. Two firearms were recovered on scene. CCN: 20-152-443

On Saturday, October 24, 2020, 19 year-old Jawneh Abdoulie, of no fixed address, and 18 year-old Jamarie Bethea, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Rob and Armed Robbery (Gun). Additionally, Abdoulie and Bethea were charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possesison of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

Also, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, and 21 year-old Markel Ford, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. Additionally, the 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the US Capitol Police for their assistance with this case.