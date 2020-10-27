Governor Brad Little appoints Ron Davies of Clayton as F&G Commissioner for the Salmon Region

Governor Brad Little has appointed Ron Davies of Clayton as the Idaho Fish and Game Commission Salmon Region representative.

“Ron is not only a lifelong Idahoan and avid hunter and fisherman, but he has proven himself in committed service to the people of the Gem State, ” Governor Little said. “I am happy to appoint him to this important position.”

Davies is a retired battalion chief with the Pocatello Fire Department, where he served for nearly 26 years. Since moving to central Idaho full-time, Davies started the Custer Country chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation for the betterment of mule deer and their habitat.

“I am very excited and honored to be selected by Governor Little to work on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission, and I look forward to helping continue the great legacy of the commission,” Davies said. “I have a passion for hunting and fishing and the great opportunities the State of Idaho offers hunters and anglers.”

Davies’ appointment is effective immediately.