Spring Chinook Salmon Fishing Update 6/3/2025: Rapid River Run, Hells Canyon, and Clearwater River Fisheries

Hi everybody.

It is time for another weekly update for the Clearwater Region’s spring Chinook Salmon fisheries (June 3, 2025). Good news! There will be no changes to the seasons or limits this week for any of the spring Chinook Salmon fisheries.

HARVEST SHARES

The run of Idaho-bound spring Chinook Salmon passing over Bonneville Dam for all practical purposes is complete, so I don’t really have any new information to share with you on that front. As such, I am going to jump right into what our PIT tag estimates are telling us about harvest shares. The table below is now updated through June 2, 2025, and shows that the Clearwater River return’s harvest share is projected to be 5,014 adult fish (darker peach row) which is up from what was reported in my last update (4,857 fish). The Rapid River return (blue row) is projected to have a harvest share of 1,894 fish which is up considerably from my last update (1,212 fish). Finally, the Hells Canyon fishery (green row) is projected to have a harvest share of 626 fish which is up slightly from my last update (614 fish).