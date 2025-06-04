F&G to host public meetings for rule making June 9 and June 11

Idaho Fish and Game will hold a series of public meetings in-person and virtually to take comments on upcoming proposed rules at three meetings set for June 9 and June 11. All meetings will be held in person at the IDFG Headquarters, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise, and virtually through this Zoom link.

Rule making is different than season and bag limits set by the Fish and Game Commission. Rule making involves different procedures and involves Legislative approval.

June 9, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., MDT

IDAPA 13.01.04: Rules Governing Licensing – These rules apply to individuals who desire to hunt, trap or fish in Idaho. A license, tag or permit may be needed to hunt certain species and locations. The rule changes will address the comprehensive review of the chapter in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order 2021.01 and will also incorporate language associated with the recommendations from the Non-resident Tag Issuance Advisory group.

June 11, noon to 1 p.m., MDT

IDAPA 13.01.16: Trapping of Wildlife and Taking of Furbearing Animals – These rules apply to individuals who hunt or trap furbearing animals and who trap predatory or unprotected wildlife. The rule changes will address the comprehensive review of the chapter in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order 2021.01 and will incorporate language brought to the Department through previous meetings and comment opportunities.

IDAPA 13.01.17: Rules Governing Use of Bait for Hunting Big Game Animals – These rules apply to individuals who use bait for hunting black bear or traps for taking gray wolves. The rule changes will address the comprehensive review of the chapter in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order 2021.01 and will incorporate language brought to the Department through previous meetings and comment opportunities.

June 11, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., MDT

IDAPA 13.01.08: Rules Governing Taking of Big Game Animals – These rules apply to individuals taking big game animals. Hunting and trapping activities in Idaho generally require a license/permit from the Department. The rule changes will address the comprehensive review of the chapter in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order 2021.01 and will incorporate language associated with the recommendations and suggestions from the Hunting and Advanced Technology Working Group.