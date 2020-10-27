BEST Robotics Announces: BEST Online
A STEM Education Model that Allows Anywhere Access for Remote StudentsPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BEST Robotics, a tuition-free program that gets students engaged in science and engineering as a future career by teaching them to build their own robots by training them in both soft-skills and engineering, is diversifying with an entirely new program starting with the 2020 Season entitled: Outbreak.
In BEST Online, school teams across the country accommodate the location of the program to their needs, and COVID mandated restrictions. This anywhere and everywhere approach allows teams to conduct their STEM project-based-learning work in a diverse range of venues: from a student's home to a traditional school classroom, a local library, or a YMCA, teams can choose a venue that meets their needs.
What is unique in BEST Online is the addition of STEAM learning by some of the world's most advanced companies, such as MathWorks, Microsoft, The University of Texas in Dallas, Mathzing, Solidworks, and Wolfram. These companies and their people offer BEST students unparalleled access to creative thinking and innovation, allowing students the opportunity to learn, grow, and excel like never before. From model-based design to industry-standard drawings and interactive 3D simulations of student-built robots, BEST Online introduces advanced engineering methods that students have not encountered before. “Design” is expanded beyond the robot and into related marketing and communications products such as video and website. With our partners, BEST has developed sophisticated problem-solving challenges using online platforms such as Minecraft and Mathzing to challenge students and push the limits of their knowledge. BEST Online offers students a chance to think differently while aligning their education with actual industry practices. BEST Robotics expresses its appreciation to these companies for making their inspiring learning available for BEST students.
BEST online students will continue to engage and learn with mentors and industry leaders—an essential part of the BEST Robotics program. In the BEST Online program, these mentor-mentee relationships will now take place through a video platform that is embedded within the program.
BEST Online is a program developed to be part of the BEST Robotics network of STEM Hubs, which are spread across the nation, often in partnership with leading universities and centers of higher education. BEST Hubs follow all local and national CDC guidelines.
Since its establishment, almost 30 years ago, BEST has sustained the vision of two forward-thinking and innovative engineers from Texas Instruments, Ted Mahler and Steve Marum. Thousands of students and volunteers help keep alive this spirit of innovation as BEST Robotics continues to create more engaging challenges and opportunities to learn STEM skills.
Together with its national partners, MathWorks, Texas Instruments, and Toyota USA Foundation, adding Online enables BEST to diversify its STEM education programs and continue educating our future leaders.
About BEST Robotics
BEST Robotics is a national 501 (c) 3 that delivers a free STEM education program and competition to middle and high school students. The BEST Robotics mission is to make STEM education accessible and inclusive and to engage and excite students about engineering, science, and technology, ultimately inspiring them to pursue higher education and career opportunities in these fields.
Founded in 1993, BEST Robotics operates 41 licensed hubs across 14 states, serving approximately 900 schools and 18,000 students annually. Through partnerships with higher education, tech schools, and organizations, BEST Robotics' hubs manage local delivery of the program with the help of 4,500 volunteers from hundreds of corporate and community supporters.
