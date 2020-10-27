Virtual Global Real Estate Summit NYC to Address Post-Pandemic Marketplace Nov. 5-6

Real estate professionals and others from associated industries attend a presentation during a pre-COVID Global Real Estate Summit NYC. This year’s event will be held virtually.

Staten Island Board of Realtors® is among seven major real estate associations to present renowned experts from around the world at upcoming event

We have always felt that understanding the ins and outs of international real estate, here and abroad, is important to real estate practitioners in the New York City metropolitan market.” — Sandy Krueger, CEO of the Staten Island Board of Realtors®