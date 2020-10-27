Virtual Global Real Estate Summit NYC to Address Post-Pandemic Marketplace Nov. 5-6
Staten Island Board of Realtors® is among seven major real estate associations to present renowned experts from around the world at upcoming event
We have always felt that understanding the ins and outs of international real estate, here and abroad, is important to real estate practitioners in the New York City metropolitan market.”STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual Global Real Estate Summit NYC continues to grow, and will not disappoint during the challenging COVID-19 era as it reaches its audience virtually Nov. 5-6.
Hosted for the first time by seven major Realtor associations, Global Real Estate Summit 2020 will assemble some of the real estate community’s most influential leaders, who will discuss how to succeed in the post-pandemic global marketplace.
Focusing on “A Global Voyage into Local Business,” the event, marking its 14th year, is presented by Global Summit founder Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR), along with Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors® ; Long Island Board of Realtors®; Greater Bergen Association of Realtors®; Brooklyn Board of Realtors®; Liberty Board of Realtors®, and North Central Jersey Association of Realtors®.
The two-day virtual event will feature presentations and panel discussions addressing global real estate trends; innovative development; new standards for sustainable building; changing demographics, and best practices for moving forward in a post-COVID world.
“We launched this conference on Staten Island and have proudly watched it grow over the years,” said Sandy Krueger, CEO of SIBOR. “We have always felt that understanding the ins and outs of international real estate, here and abroad, is important to real estate practitioners in the New York City metropolitan market. We look forward to another extremely relevant event.”
Summit speakers will include such notable experts as Liviu Tudor, president, European Property Federation; Assaf Epstein, chair of the Chamber of Real Estate Brokers Jerusalem and the vice-chair of the Chamber of Real Estate Brokers Israel; Charlie Oppler, 2020 president-elect of the National Association of Realtors® (NAR); award-winning multidisciplinary architect and urban designer Raya Ani, director, RAW-NYC Architects; broker Ron Molcho, owner of American Homes Group and vice president of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service, and other globally recognized real estate industry experts.
Over the course of two days, presentations and panel discussions will highlight a variety topics, such as:
Global financing
Global tax issues and consequences
Visa and immigration developments for foreign investors in the USA
NAR's new Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) mentorship program
Innovation and technology – changing how we live and do business
Capitalizing on PropTech and disruptive innovations to gain an edge in an ever-changing environment
Examining the intersection between urban design and the emerging science of happiness – the science of designing buildings, neighborhoods and cities to promote health and happiness
Future living, future cities, economic and social sustainability and the intersection between technology, innovation and sustainability
The launching of the IMMUNE Building Standard™ (IMMUNE™). This is the first, open-source global certification standard to certify a building’s level of immunity to withstand present and future health challenges and minimize the impact of a pandemic such as COVID-19 and other bacteriological or toxicological threats.
A panel of experts from Cooperating Associations (including Italy, Portugal, Spain, Israel, Dominican Republic, South Korea) will share important updates on their real estate markets, new opportunities for foreign investment, and how NAR’s Ambassador Association program has created opportunities to expand global networks and global business.
Premier sponsors for the 2020 Global Real Estate Summit 2020 are the National Association of Realtors® and the New York State Association of Realtors®. For tickets, a full agenda and list of speakers, or sponsorship registration, visit www.globalrealestatenyc.com.
About the Staten Island Board of REALTORS® (SIBOR)
Established in 1915, the Staten Island Board of REALTORS® (SIBOR) is the largest professional association in Staten Island, N.Y.
SIBOR exists to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully and ethically, and promote the preservation of the public’s right to own, transfer and use real property.
Comprised of more than 2,000 members, SIBOR serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas.
SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as a clearinghouse through which more than 250 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale. Together, its members participate in over 5,000 real estate transactions every year.
All SIBOR Realtors belong to the New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR) and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).
SIBOR may be reached at 718-928-3220 and viewed online at SIBORREALTORS.com. SIBOR may also be visited on Facebook at Staten Island Board of Realtors, on Twitter via @SIBOR, and on Instagram at SIBOR REALTORS (siborrealtors).
Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-715-8761
bhorowitz@relevantpr.com