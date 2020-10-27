DC Court of Appeals Announces that February 2021 Bar Exam will be a Uniform Bar Exam, Administered Remotely

The DC Court of Appeals has announced that, in light of pandemic conditions, the February 2021 DC Bar Exam will be a remote exam, and will be the Uniform Bar Exam (recognized by 38 jurisdictions, including DC). The Court is cognizant that Mayor Bowser recently issued an order extending the DC Public Health Emergency effective through December 31, 2020 (Mayor’s Order 2020-103), that gatherings of 50 or more persons are currently prohibited and that there are currently 39 jurisdictions from which travellers must quarantine upon arriving in DC.

"The Court carefully considered the need to protect the health and safety of examinees, proctors, and court staff, along with our duty to ensure the competence of persons licensed to practice law in DC and understanding the desire of many law school graduates to take the DC Exam, especially since it will be a Uniform Bar Exam," said Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby. "Given the ongoing serious health concerns related to COVID-19 and that we were able to administer the October remote exam successfully, with nearly 1,700 exam takers, we feel confident that this is the right decision for the February exam."

The application period for DC's administration of the Uniform Bar Exam will begin at 10:00 am on November 10, 2020 and close at 5:00 pm on November 20, 2020. Applicants who were unsuccessful on the October exam may register from December 16 to December 23. Applicants may check the National Conference of Bar Examiners website for additional information regarding the remote Uniform Bar Exam.

