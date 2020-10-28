Purposeful Pivots: Meaningful Corporate Social Impact Strategies Created During The Pandemic

A new white paper tells the stories behind 7 “purposeful pivots” and reveals the principles that brands and nonprofits can use to work smarter and adapt better.

The biggest lesson we've learned is that crisis fuels new ways of thinking, inspires new ideas and forces us to focus on what's really important - helping others.” — Devi Thomas, Global Head of Communications and Research for Salesforce.org

RYE, NEW YORK, USA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New white paper by Engage for Good and Salesforce.org highlights actionable lessons for brands and nonprofit organizations.

There’s no shortage of pivots created by the Covid-19 pandemic, but one special category – purposeful pivots – stands above the rest.

A new white paper from Engage for Good and Salesforce.org tells the inspiring stories behind seven “purposeful pivots” and reveals the principles that brands can use to work smarter and adapt better during these challenging times.

What’s a “purposeful pivot”? Here are a few examples:

• Colgate redeploying dental vans sitting idle to deliver personal care items via schools and community partners.

• International NGO CARE reimagining an iconic World War II package alongside corporate partners to deliver resources where they’re needed most.

• Subaru helping employees recycle PPE like masks and rubber gloves to prevent them from being sent to landfills.

The free white paper can be downloaded here and a free webinar takes a deeper dive into several of the case studies and can be accessed here.

"By retelling the stories of our shared experiences this year, we hope to learn from each other,” said Devi Thomas, Global Head of Communications and Research for Salesforce.org. “The biggest lesson we've learned is that crisis fuels new ways of thinking, inspires new ideas and forces us to focus on what's really important - helping others."

“Now, more than ever, the world needs creative problem-solving skills to be applied to the complex challenges we collectively face,” said David Hessekiel, President of Engage for Good. “We’re excited to share this white paper with the social impact community and hope the inspiration and information contained within these purposeful pivots will help others surface meaningful solutions that will strengthen their businesses and communities.”

About Salesforce.org

Salesforce.org is a social impact center of Salesforce focused on partnering with the global community to tackle the world’s biggest problems.

We believe that technology, when used for good, can transform the world. We equip nonprofit, educational, and philanthropic organizations with powerful technology to help them operate efficiently, raise funds, and connect. As the world’s problems continue to escalate, together, we can close the gap between the impact created today, and the potential for impact in the future. Our purpose-driven technology is built for, and with, the community. Our partnerships increase the capacity for social innovation. By combining technology, community and partnership we can close the impact gap. Learn more at Salesforce.org.

About Engage For Good

Engage for Good is a national, professional organization focused on elevating best practices, trends and lessons learned in corporate social impact initiatives. We feature top corporate and nonprofit brands that partner together to engage employees and consumers around good causes in a way that builds a better world...and the bottom line. Learn more at EngageForGood.com.