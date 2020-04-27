ENGAGE FOR GOOD VIRTUAL CONFERENCE PROGRAM REVEALED

The Engage for Good Virtual Conference is May 28th

Levi Strauss & Co. Habitat for Humanity, Salesforce And Postmates Among Keynote Speakers

From the programming to the pricing, we’ve constructed our first virtual conference to enable veterans of our past gatherings and “newbies” to participate.” — David Hessekiel, Engage for Good President

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of corporate social impact professionals have already signed up for the first virtual Engage for Good conference on May 28.

Registrants from the business and nonprofit sector have been attracted by the mixture of content dealing with the current crisis and material focused on broader strategies for building a better world and the bottom line.

And they are intrigued by bonus pre-conference content that will enable them to virtually gather in small groups to network and discuss shared special interests.

The just-released conference program can be seen on the Engage for Good website. Prior to the outbreak, an in-person event had been scheduled to take place on May 27 & 28 in Austin.

A sample of the keynote speakers featured at this virtual conference include:

- Purpose marketing pioneer Carol Cone offering up advice on working smarter in the current and post-pandemic environments.

- Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity, winner of the 2020 Golden Halo Award for Nonprofits, on adapting to serve your mission and the needs of partners.

- Kelly McGinnis, CCO of Levi Strauss and Company, winner of the 2020 Golden Halo Award for Business, on her company’s long-term approach to blending purpose and profit.

- Vikrum Aiyer, VP of Postmates, on effectively communicating social impact messages.

- Derrick Feldmann, Ad Council Edge Managing Director, on how brands will be casting their votes for engagement in the 2020 elections

“From the programming to the pricing, we’ve constructed our first virtual conference to enable veterans of our past gatherings and “newbies” to participate", said Engage for Good President David Hessekiel. “Through pre- and post-conference bonus content we’ll provide chances to virtually network and to learn more about programs which have won our category-specific Halo Awards.”

More information on the conference and a wealth of free information on “doing well by doing good” can be found at www.engageforgood.com



