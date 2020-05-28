2020 Halo Awards Honor Top Corporate Social Impact Initiatives

2020 Halo Awards

Winning Companies and Nonprofits Recognized at Engage for Good Virtual Conference

RYE, NEW YORK, USA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Campaigns that helped students deal with grief, reduced waste in national parks and hydrated firefighters – all while building stronger businesses - were among the initiatives honored at the 18th annual Halo Awards.

Twenty-eight category-specific winners were selected out of more than 130 entries by Engage for Good at its annual conference.

In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. and Habitat for Humanity International each received a Golden Halo Award, Engage for Good’s highest honor, for their long records of achievement at the intersection of profit and purpose.

Case studies of each winning campaign and profiles of the Golden Halo Award winners can be found at http://engageforgood.com/halo-awards

“We’re delighted to honor these companies and causes that are working together to effectively engage consumers and employees while building business and making a social impact,” said Engage for Good President David Hessekiel.

MAC Viva Glam Celebrates 25 Years was named the “Best In Show” honoree, a new award sponsored by For Momentum, the conference’s premier sponsor.

Please join us in congratulating this year’s Halo Award-winning campaigns:

ACTIVISM/ADVOCACY

GOLD: Change For Nature: Burt’s Bees and National Geographic

SILVER: M·A·C VIVA GLAM Celebrates 25 Years: M·A·C, Planned Parenthood, Girls Inc., GLAAD and additional nonprofits

CONSUMER-ACTIVATED CORPORATE DONATION

GOLD: DSW Gives: DSW and Soles4Souls

SILVER: Poptivism: PopSockets

CONSUMER DONATION

GOLD: Pride & Joy: Macy’s and The Trevor Project

SILVER: No Kid Hungry: Denny’s & Share Our Strength

DISASTER PREVENTION/RELIEF

GOLD: Supporting Grief, Loss, and Healing Together: New York Life Foundation and First Book

SILVER: Hydrating Our Nation’s Heroes: Anheuser-Busch and National Volunteer Fire Council

EDUCATION

GOLD: Drive Bigger: VW and DonorsChoose

SILVER: WE Teachers: Walgreens and WE

EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT

GOLD: Pride In Service: CSX

SILVER: Creating “Grief Ambassadors”: New York Life and First Book

EXPERIENTIAL/EVENT

GOLD: Birds in Focus: Canon USA and the National Audubon Society

SILVER: S’more out of Summer: LL Bean and National Park Foundation

GROUP VOLUNTEERISM

GOLD: The Power of One: Vivint Smart Home and Vivint Gives Back

SILVER: The CarMax Foundation Supports Play With KaBOOM!: CarMax and KaBOOM!

HEALTH

GOLD: The Truth About Opioids: Leidos and The Truth Initiative

SILVER: Planet Fitness Teen Summer Challenge: Planet Fitness and Boys & Girls Clubs of America

INCLUSION

GOLD: Day of Inclusion: Tim Hortons and Special Olympics Canada

SILVER: Face Your Fierce: Abercrombie & Fitch and The Trevor Project

SKILLED VOLUNTEERISM

GOLD: Girls4Tech: Mastercard

SILVER: Smile Brands Inc. Delivers Smiles for Everyone: Smile Brands, Inc. and Smiles for Everyone Foundation

SOCIAL SERVICE

GOLD: Planet Fitness Teen Summer Challenge: Planet Fitness and Boys & Girls Clubs of America

SILVER: #HireHonor: Activision Blizzard and Call Of Duty Endowment

SUSTAINABILITY

GOLD: Earth Day 2019: Allbirds and the National Audubon Society

SILVER: Don’t Feed the Landfills: Subaru and National Parks Conservation Association

VIDEO

GOLD: Megan | Aspiring Art Educator |Live Más Scholarship: Taco Bell

SILVER: Don’t Retire Kid: ESPN and The Aspen Institute

BEST IN SHOW: M·A·C VIVA GLAM Celebrates 25 Years: M·A·C, Planned Parenthood, Girls Inc., GLAAD and additional nonprofits

About Engage for Good

Engage for Good, producer of the Engage for Good conference and Halo Awards, helps business and nonprofit executives succeed together by providing practical information and inspiration, opportunities to build valuable relationships and recognition for outstanding work that engage employees and consumers around social good and cause-related marketing efforts. Learn more at https://www.engageforgood.com.

