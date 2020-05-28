2020 Halo Awards Honor Top Corporate Social Impact Initiatives
Winning Companies and Nonprofits Recognized at Engage for Good Virtual Conference
RYE, NEW YORK, USA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Campaigns that helped students deal with grief, reduced waste in national parks and hydrated firefighters – all while building stronger businesses - were among the initiatives honored at the 18th annual Halo Awards.
Twenty-eight category-specific winners were selected out of more than 130 entries by Engage for Good at its annual conference.
In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. and Habitat for Humanity International each received a Golden Halo Award, Engage for Good’s highest honor, for their long records of achievement at the intersection of profit and purpose.
“We’re delighted to honor these companies and causes that are working together to effectively engage consumers and employees while building business and making a social impact,” said Engage for Good President David Hessekiel.
MAC Viva Glam Celebrates 25 Years was named the “Best In Show” honoree, a new award sponsored by For Momentum, the conference’s premier sponsor.
Please join us in congratulating this year’s Halo Award-winning campaigns:
ACTIVISM/ADVOCACY
GOLD: Change For Nature: Burt’s Bees and National Geographic
SILVER: M·A·C VIVA GLAM Celebrates 25 Years: M·A·C, Planned Parenthood, Girls Inc., GLAAD and additional nonprofits
CONSUMER-ACTIVATED CORPORATE DONATION
GOLD: DSW Gives: DSW and Soles4Souls
SILVER: Poptivism: PopSockets
CONSUMER DONATION
GOLD: Pride & Joy: Macy’s and The Trevor Project
SILVER: No Kid Hungry: Denny’s & Share Our Strength
DISASTER PREVENTION/RELIEF
GOLD: Supporting Grief, Loss, and Healing Together: New York Life Foundation and First Book
SILVER: Hydrating Our Nation’s Heroes: Anheuser-Busch and National Volunteer Fire Council
EDUCATION
GOLD: Drive Bigger: VW and DonorsChoose
SILVER: WE Teachers: Walgreens and WE
EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT
GOLD: Pride In Service: CSX
SILVER: Creating “Grief Ambassadors”: New York Life and First Book
EXPERIENTIAL/EVENT
GOLD: Birds in Focus: Canon USA and the National Audubon Society
SILVER: S’more out of Summer: LL Bean and National Park Foundation
GROUP VOLUNTEERISM
GOLD: The Power of One: Vivint Smart Home and Vivint Gives Back
SILVER: The CarMax Foundation Supports Play With KaBOOM!: CarMax and KaBOOM!
HEALTH
GOLD: The Truth About Opioids: Leidos and The Truth Initiative
SILVER: Planet Fitness Teen Summer Challenge: Planet Fitness and Boys & Girls Clubs of America
INCLUSION
GOLD: Day of Inclusion: Tim Hortons and Special Olympics Canada
SILVER: Face Your Fierce: Abercrombie & Fitch and The Trevor Project
SKILLED VOLUNTEERISM
GOLD: Girls4Tech: Mastercard
SILVER: Smile Brands Inc. Delivers Smiles for Everyone: Smile Brands, Inc. and Smiles for Everyone Foundation
SOCIAL SERVICE
GOLD: Planet Fitness Teen Summer Challenge: Planet Fitness and Boys & Girls Clubs of America
SILVER: #HireHonor: Activision Blizzard and Call Of Duty Endowment
SUSTAINABILITY
GOLD: Earth Day 2019: Allbirds and the National Audubon Society
SILVER: Don’t Feed the Landfills: Subaru and National Parks Conservation Association
VIDEO
GOLD: Megan | Aspiring Art Educator |Live Más Scholarship: Taco Bell
SILVER: Don’t Retire Kid: ESPN and The Aspen Institute
BEST IN SHOW: M·A·C VIVA GLAM Celebrates 25 Years: M·A·C, Planned Parenthood, Girls Inc., GLAAD and additional nonprofits
About Engage for Good
Engage for Good, producer of the Engage for Good conference and Halo Awards, helps business and nonprofit executives succeed together by providing practical information and inspiration, opportunities to build valuable relationships and recognition for outstanding work that engage employees and consumers around social good and cause-related marketing efforts. Learn more at https://www.engageforgood.com.
