STADION TO DIVEST RETAIL MUTUAL FUNDS, REINFORCING COMMITTMENT TO RETIREMENT MANAGED ACCOUNT BUSINESS

WATKINSVILLE, GEORGIA, USA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stadion Money Management has announced that it plans to divest its retail mutual fund business. Stadion has entered into an agreement for the mutual funds to move to North Square Investments. Stadion’s retirement managed account business, which provides personalized retirement services to plan sponsors and their participants, will be the company’s exclusive service offering.

“Stadion’s retirement business has expanded over the past several years as we have added new managed account partners. Our ability to be flexible has resonated with industry providers as we work with them to expand their platforms,” said Jud Doherty, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to focus on this momentum and accelerate innovation and growth with our retirement services. Following a strategic review, we have made the decision to divest the Stadion Funds business. We believe our mutual fund business is an attractive product set for someone who is positioned to leverage the intellectual capital and portfolio management team that we have built.”

North Square Investments is an independent, multi-boutique investment firm dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. The transaction, which is subject to closing conditions, including the approval of the mutual funds’ shareholders, is expected to close in the first half of 2021. Three Stadion portfolio managers are expected to join the new company upon completion of the sale.

About Stadion Funds

Stadion Funds’ asset management focuses on asset allocations using ETFs and liquid alternative strategies designed to minimize risk while achieving investor objectives. The Stadion fund lineup includes the Stadion Tactical Growth Fund, the Stadion Tactical Defensive Fund and the Stadion Trilogy Alternative Return Fund. Visit Stadion Funds at www.stadionfunds.com.

About Stadion Money Management

Established in 1993, Stadion Money Management is an independent firm headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion works with advisors and recordkeepers to build custom retirement plan and participant level investment solutions. As of 9/30/20, Stadion managed approximately $2.79 billion. Visit Stadion Money Management at www.stadionmoney.com.

ETF Risk

There are additional costs and potential risks associated with investing in domestic and international exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Investments in equities, including ETFs, are subject to market risks, sector risks, tracking risks, ETF net asset value and market price risks. Additionally, investors will indirectly bear fees and expenses charged by the underlying ETFs and investment companies in which a Stadion portfolio invests. International investing involves certain risks not usually associated with domestic investing, including currency fluctuation, economic and political volatility, foreign taxation and differences in financial standards.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Stadion Funds carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Funds. A copy of the prospectus is available by calling Stadion Funds directly at (866) 383-7636 or Stadion Money Management, LLC, the investment advisor, at (800) 222-7636. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The Stadion Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.

