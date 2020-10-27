MYAN Hosting Fall and Winter Virtual Training Series & Youth Action Forum

Fall and Winter Virtual Training Series

Looking for some professional development opportunities to get you through the winter?

This year, MYAN (Maine Youth Action Network) has eight new virtual trainings across three topic areas: Supporting Social Justice Movements, Community Based Action, and Positive Youth Development.

Each training will be run two to three times between November and February. All of our trainings this year will be held virtually and are free to attend. Space in some sessions may be limited, so sign up early to reserve a spot!

Our Winter Trainings include: • Practicing with a Restorative Lens • Neuroscience, SEL, and Racial Equity • Fostering Strong Relationships with Young People • Community-Driven Research with Youth • Uprooting Inequities: Using Dialogue to Build Community • Play to Learn: Gamifying Learning Experiences • Youth-Driven Programming • Beyond the Book Club: Building and Sustaining Anti-Racist Work

For more information, visit MYNA’s website (https://www.myan.org/trainings/) for more details about training content and links to register.

A Youth Action Forum

Young Mainers across the state continue to take action on the issues that matter to them the most – from mental health, to Black Lives Matter, to implementing restorative practices in schools, young people are leading the way.

MYAN and the Youth Planning Team want to continue supporting youth leadership and we didn’t want to wait until our annual Youth Leadership Conference in March. We’re providing a virtual space to meet, discuss, and tackle the topics that are most urgent to young people.

On November 14th, Join MYAN and the Youth Planning Team for a special virtual event designed for current and aspiring youth leaders all over Maine!

With an exciting Youth Leadership panel and inspiring break-out sessions representing 6 major topics – Mental Health, Restorative Practices in School, Black Lives Matter and Racism, Youth Leadership, Climate Change, and Body Positivity – young people will have the opportunity to discuss and explore perspectives and effective actions to take now.

While this event is designed primarily for young people, adult participants are welcome to attend the Youth Leadership panel discussion. However, the breakout topics will be reserved exclusively for young people.

For more information visit https://www.myan.org/conference/now/

If you have any questions about either of these opportunities, email myan@opportunityalliance.org