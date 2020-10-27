Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspects and Vehicle of Interest Sought in Burglary Two Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the below locations.

Second District

  • At approximately 12:55 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 20-153-650

 

Fourth District

  • At approximately 1:01 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 20-153-667

 

Third District

  • At approximately 1:06 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 20-153-652

 

The suspects and a vehicle of interest, in this case, were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

 

https://youtu.be/2_LKdo-2-Wk

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

