ACI’s Celebrated Annual Conference on Women Leaders in Life Sciences Law is taking place virtually November 17-18, 2021

Conference on Women Leaders in Life Sciences Law takes place November 17-18, 2020 in a virtual format. Delegates at the 2019 Conference on Women Leaders in Life Sciences Law. The 2020 event will take place November 17-18, 2020 in a virtual format. Speakers at the 2019 Conference on Women Leaders in Life Sciences Law. The 2020 event will take place November 17-18, 2020 in a virtual format.

The Only Event in the Life Sciences Industry Increasing the Prominence of Women through Professional Development, Substantive Legal Discussion, & 1:1 Networking

This is one of the most meaningful conferences I have attended. Not only is it informative and insightful, it's about creating connections, inspiration & motivation to grow through shared experiences!” — Deborah A. Logan, Associate General Counsel, EMD Serono

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Conference Institute is presenting it’s highly anticipated 7th Annual Conference on Women Leaders in Life Sciences Law next month on November 17-18, 2020. For the first time in its history, the conference will be taking place in an interactive, virtual format with online workshops, virtual “meet and greets”, 1:1 networking opportunities, and many more avenues that foster candid discussions, valuable collaboration, and meaningful connection.

The Conference on Women Leaders in Life Sciences Law brings together a remarkable group of senior-level women legal executives from the life sciences industry to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing women in this industry, as well as to foster communication between like-minded individuals about the key legal developments for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries.

Key companies in attendance include:

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

• Amgen

• Bayer

• Boehringer-Ingelheim

• Boston Scientific

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Broad Institute

• Eisai

• Eli Lilly and Company

• EMD Serono

• FORMA Therapeutics

• Incyte

• Merck

• Millendo Therapeutics

• Moderna

• Nexus Pharmaceuticals

• Selecta Biosciences

• Stoke Therapeutics

• Surface Oncology

• Takeda

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals

• …and more!

Key program sessions include:

• Politics, Policy and Projections: What Does the Current Election Climate Mean for Women and Life Sciences?

• Mastering the Art of “Tooting Your Own Horn”: Valuable Tools for Self-Marketing as a Woman in the Life Sciences Industry and Being Your Own Best Advocate

• Increasing Our Focus on the “Inclusion” Piece of D&I: Understanding How We Can Better Include, Support and Retain Our Female Talent in the Life Sciences Industry

• Artificial Intelligence and the Not-So-Distant-Future: Gaining an Understanding of How the Latest AI Capabilities are Transforming the Life Sciences Industry

• Breaking Through Bias: Overcoming Gendered Perceptions in the Workplace, Boardroom and Courtroom

• …and more!

More on this Event:

This conference brings together in house and private practice professionals from the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device industries, well-versed in patents, IP, fraud and abuse compliance/enforcement, products liability, regulatory, M&A, and transactional law, and more providing the most conducive setting for networking and career development between female legal, business, and compliance professionals.

The Conference on Women Leaders in Life Sciences Law is part of the American Conference Institute’s Life Sciences Conference Series and aims to promote diversity and increase the prominence of women in the legal community through substantive legal discussion, professional development, and woman-to-woman networking. Our conferences provide industry-specific forums for female powerbrokers to unite and discuss the substantive legal developments, challenges, and opportunities facing women in their respective industries as well as provide them with the business contacts and communication and leadership skills necessary for continued success and career advancement.