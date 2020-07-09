Virtual Conference on Paragraph IV on Virtual Trial - COVID-19 Edition by American Conference Institute on Aug. 20, 2020

Virtual Conference on Paragraph IV on Virtual Trial: COVID-19 Edition | August 20, 2020 (EDT)

Special Town Hall on Critical Virtual Litigation Strategies and Solutions to Coronavirus-related Disruptions for Hatch-Waxman Litigators.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pandemic has ushered in extraordinary roadblocks for the Hatch-Waxman community. Practitioners and litigants are battling with unforeseen hurdles as they navigate FDA approval schedules, filing deadlines, the 30-month stay, launch dates, and practicing law in the virtual courtroom.

In response, American Conference Institute is excited to introduce our latest virtual conference on August 20, 2020 - Paragraph IV on Virtual Trial: COVID–19 Edition.

This new virtual conference will guide you through the many procedural dilemmas that ANDA litigators are experiencing as a result of the novel coronavirus and provide solutions to coronavirus-related disruptions to Hatch-Waxman litigation. This one-of-a-kind forum will provide with you a “virtual cheat sheet” for the many procedural dilemmas that ANDA litigators are experiencing as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Timely sessions include:

• Fireside Chat with The Federal Circuit: Quarantine Edition

• Finding Solutions to COVID-Related Pharmaceutical Patent Litigation Delays: Addressing Brand and Generic Concerns in the District Courts and at the PTAB

• Spotlight on the USPTO: Gauging the Impact of the Global Pandemic on the Patent Office and PTAB

• CASE STUDY on Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. v. Sandoz Inc. Collaboration and COVID-19: Extending the Hatch-Waxman Automatic Stay

• WELCOME TO THE VIRTUAL COURTROOM: NAVIGATING PARAGRAPH IV LITIGATING FROM HOME

o Part I: Virtual Discovery

o Part II: The Impact to Motion Practice

o Part III: Virtual Trial and Adjudication

Confirmed speakers to-date include representatives from:

• Endo Pharmaceuticals

• Sandoz

• Fresenius Kabi USA

• Sanofi

And an exclusive Fireside Chat with the Federal Circuit with:

Hon. Kathleen M. O’Malley, United States Circuit Judge

Hon. Mary Pat Thynge, Chief Magistrate Judge, United States Federal District Court, District of Delaware

Agenda is now available.

Register and join us at this new virtual forum where key Hatch-Waxman stakeholders will continue to engage, network, and analyze the current substantive and procedural developments impacting Paragraph IV litigation.