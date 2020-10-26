ACI's Acclaimed Summit on Life Sciences IP Due Diligence is taking place virtually November 9-10, 2020

Meet thought leaders from top Life Sciences companies that will help you develop strategies for the best results of the IP due diligence process.

Great panels, lots of diversity of practice, and lots of seasoned practitioners.”
— Senior Intellectual Property Counsel

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACI is excited to offer our 4th Annual Summit on Life Sciences in an interactive, virtual format. This is the only forum devoted to providing corporate and IP counsel with expert strategies for assessing, valuing and commercializing IP assets when conducting strategic due diligence on any deal.

Gain insights from Key Industry Stakeholders including:

• Akebia Therapeutics
• Akorn Pharmaceuticals
• Boehringer Ingelheim USA Corporation
• Cantel Medical
• Eisai Inc.
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Flagship Pioneering
• Genentech
• Gilead Sciences
• Merck
• Novartis Pharmaceuticals
• Omega Therapeutics
• Pieris Pharmaceuticals
• Roche
• Sanofi
• Takeda

New, interactive sessions will have you fully engaged and learning from senior industry insiders. Sessions include:

• Interactive Ethics Lab: Overcoming Common Challenges and Ethical Dilemmas in Life Sciences IP Due Diligence
• Interactive Case Study: Avoiding Missteps When Conducting IP Due Diligence in Connection with Distressed Companies and Distressed Assets
• Pre-Conference Primer: Life Sciences IP Due Diligence 101 – Preparing Your Due Diligence Checklist and Managing the Process from Soup to Nuts
• Freedom to Operate BootCamp: A Comprehensive Tactical Guide to Mastering the FTO Search


To see our full list of speakers, view the brochure.

Register to secure your spot.

Shannon Kao
American Conference Institute
s.kao@canadianinstitute.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

ACI's Acclaimed Summit on Life Sciences IP Due Diligence is taking place virtually November 9-10, 2020

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shannon Kao
American Conference Institute "
Company/Organization
American Conference Institute
45 West 25th Street, 11 fl.
New York, New York, 10010
United States
+1 888-224-2480
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
ACI's Acclaimed Summit on Life Sciences IP Due Diligence is taking place virtually November 9-10, 2020
Virtual Conference on Paragraph IV on Virtual Trial - COVID-19 Edition by American Conference Institute on Aug. 20, 2020
ACI's Acclaimed Summit on Life Sciences IP Due Diligence is Returning to Boston November 9-10, 2020
View All Stories From This Author