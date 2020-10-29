Digi-Key and OneSimCard Announce Partnership to Enable IoT Providers & Manufacturers with International Connectivity
Digi-Key Electronics & OneSimCard IoT have partnered to provide a turn-key global cellular connectivity solution for IoT product manufacturers and IoT providersBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, OneSimCard IoT and Digi-Key Electronics are excited to announce their strategic distribution partnership. In this partnership, OneSimCard will provide international IoT SIM card connectivity solutions for Digi-Key’s IoT hardware customers. OneSimCard’s solution includes 2FF/3FF/4FF & MFF2 SIM form factors which operate over OneSimCard’s OSCAR SIM Management Portal. Some other solutions offered include Private APN, VPN, Static IP, IMEI Locking.
OneSimCard IoT’s non-steering SIM solution provides 2G/3G/4G LTE//Cat M & Cat M-1, connections in over 160 countries with one APN for easy deployment anywhere. In most countries, there are multiple cellular networks available providing both redundancy and guaranteed best coverage available. Customers can choose simple, flexible, and cost effective data plans, both Pooled and Pay-As-You-Go plan types, that suit their needs and with no long-term commitments.
