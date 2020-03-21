OneSimCard Assists Stranded Travelers by Slashing eSIM Prices

eSIM card example eSIM enabled smartphone

In Response to the Global COVID-19 Virus Pandemic & the Vast Numbers of Stranded Travelers, OneSimCard Cuts the Cost of eSIMs for Global Roaming by 50%

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to assist the thousands of stranded travelers OneSimCard , Inc. today announced they are slashing the cost of eSIM cards by 50% through April 30, 2020. Because the eSIM is available for immediate download & there is no need to ship a physical SIM, displaced travelers can easily stay in touch with loved ones back home without having to wait for shipping or having to go to a store to purchase a physical SIM; the entire transaction can be accomplished from the safety of one’s hotel room. The eSIM is initially available on compatible devices such as iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS, XS Max, and XR, and the Google Pixel 3a, 4 and 4 XL. Full details available here: onesimcard.com/esim . Promo Code for 50% discount is "ESIM50".OneSimCard eSIM provides Data, Voice and SMS connectivity in over 160 countries. The OneSimCard eSIM has the advantage of accessing multiple networks in many countries for a more reliable mobile connection. eSIM service can be used either as pay-as-you-go or with optional discount data plans for high volume users. OneSimCard also offers the option of additional local phone numbers in over 60 countries. Customers will also have the ability to use their smartphone as a hotspot enabling multiple devices to enjoy 4G speeds (where available) at no additional charge. Additionally, customers will still be able to use the OneSim VOIP App, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, for access to OneSimCard’s highly discounted VOIP voice and SMS service.eSIM, or Embedded SIM, is the latest disruption in the mobile connectivity industry for consumer devices and represents a shift from the traditional physical SIM on which most GSM compatible devices depend for connectivity. eSIM technology is expected to fully replace the physical SIM card in mobile devices in the not-too-distant future because eSIM has many benefits. Consumers will save shipping costs and delivery time by simply downloading the eSIM using a QR code. They can easily switch between providers before, and after, travelling without needing to replace the plastic SIM, & they can now have several profiles on their device (e.g. one for work and one for personal use) –turning their device into a dual SIM phone.“As a leader in the global roaming market, we felt obligated to the vast number of stranded travelers across the world, and our department heads brainstormed how we can play a part in helping these travelers stay in touch with their loved ones back home,” said OneSimCard CEO Alex Filippov. He added, “We are very concerned about the safety of all the citizens of the world and if we can help families stay in touch while family members are displaced abroad, we are willing to do our part.”About OneSimCardOneSimCard, Inc. (onesimcard.com) is a leading provider of mobile service for international travelers offering low-cost voice, text and data service worldwide. OneSimCard saves travelers 85% on international roaming charges compared to their regular domestic mobile carrier and has been widely acclaimed by mobile industry and travel experts, including those from The New York Times, Washington Post, Boston Globe and PC Magazine.



