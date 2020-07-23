OneSimCard IoT Service in USA Combines the 2 Largest Networks, AT&T and Verizon, to provide the Best Overall Coverage
Combining Verizon and AT&T on a Single SIM Ensures the Greatest Coverage & Unsurpassed Redundancy in the USABOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year, OneSimCard IoT, a Global leader in IoT connectivity, announced the launch of a new SIM card connectivity solution for the United States market which combines both AT&T and Verizon LTE, Cat M & Cat M1 data and SMS access on a single SIM card solution. This solution gives customers, who have connectivity requirements in the USA, full redundancy on the country's 2 largest networks.
Having this access on a single SIM is critical because there is no need for a dual SIM device or guessing which SIM is best for a particular area. OneSimCard also doesn’t “steer” traffic to a particular network. When the no steering SIM card is inserted and activated, the customer device is allowed to determine the best network to use at that time and location. Because this single SIM card solution includes AT&T and Verizon, the coverage options are tremendously expanded. Customers interviewed who moved their service to OneSimCard IoT’s service in the USA are calling this “a game-changer” and “incredible for my business” when comparing to their previous service.
This OneSimCard IoT Sim card connectivity solution also offers data and SMS service in over 160 countries worldwide with many countries offering redundant networks. This global SIM operates on a single APN and on OneSimCard IoT’s OSCAR SIM Management platform, making multi-country deployments simple.
OneSimCard IoT (iot.onesimcard.com), a division of Belmont Telecom, Inc., is a leading provider of cellular data, SMS and voice SIM card services for international IoT SIM card deployments & offers extremely competitive, data, SMS and voice services worldwide. With over 25 years of experience, OneSimCard M2M / IoT works with both Public and Private Sector organizations and offers a flexible option for IoT connectivity projects. OneSimCard M2M / IoT has been widely acclaimed by IoT industry experts, including CIO Magazine.
Phil Laffy
OneSimCard
+1 617-313-8888
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn