Retail Control Systems unveils site for Anthea retail management system designed exclusively to grow cannabis businesses

Integrated solution streamlines cannabis operations with industry leading software and hardware to optimize in-person, online and back office business processes

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail Control Systems (RCS) today unveiled the new website for its Anthea retail management system for cannabis businesses. Designed specifically to address the unique requirements of dispensaries, the Anthea system leverages industry leading software and technology solutions from partners including NCR, Foyer, NexTec and more to help cannabis businesses grow.

The Anthea system addresses a broad set of retail requirements like security monitoring, mobile marketing, receipt management and reporting, all optimized for the heavily regulated cannabis industry. RCS has applied its decades of retail management experience to the stringent inventory management and tracking, compliance and regulatory challenges associated with this fast-evolving business. The company also offers the most effective hardware and software solutions to enable secure bank transfer transactions and mobile payment options.

“Ultimately, cannabis business owners can’t oversee business operations and maintain compliance without the use of state-of-the-art technology,” said Dave Albert, President, Retail Control Systems. “Developed with category-leading technologies such as NCR Counterpoint point-of-sale solutions, NexTec enterprise resource planning software and the Foyer digital retail suite, the Anthea system offers a complete digital retail suite to help retailers thrive.”

Anthea gives businesses the tools and insights they need to make critical business decisions with confidence. Anthea helps customers optimize their business by increasing sales, reducing expenses, managing staff and enhancing the overall customer experience.

About Anthea Software

Anthea is a complete retail management system designed exclusively for cannabis dispensary operations – online, offline and in the back office. Powered by industry leader NCR’s proven software, Anthea provides the tools and insight retailers need to make critical business decisions with confidence. Save time, engage with customers, grow your business.

To learn more about Anthea Software please visit https://www.retailcontrolsystems.com/anthea/.

About Retail Control Systems

Founded in 1987, RCS specializes in retail management software and hardware solutions. RCS has built a reputation for finding specialized business management solutions that help businesses gain complete control over their operations and finances. From daily sales management to inventory control, RCS has the experience and expertise across the full-range of retail industries to meet the unique needs of any business. RCS has been providing superior customer service, exceptional quality, and innovation to the retail and restaurant community for over 30 years.

To learn more about RCS, visit www.retailcontrolsystems.com.

Media Inquiries