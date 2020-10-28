Elemental LED Awarded Technology Company of the Year

Leading manufacturer wins top prize for technology excellence from Northern Nevada industry organization

We are a company that prides itself on leading advances in innovation and technology, which makes this recognition is a special honor.”
— Randy Holleschau - President & CEO, Elemental LED

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED, a leading U.S. based engineering and technology company that manufactures LED lighting, announces their win of Technology Company of the Year from Nevada’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (NCET).

On Wednesday, NCET hosted the 2020 Tech Showcase and Awards Gala from the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, attended by the area’s leading influencers. Elemental LED was presented the award by NCET President and CEO, Dave Archer.

“We are a company that prides itself on leading advances in innovation and technology, which makes this recognition is a special honor,” said Randy Holleschau, President & CEO of Elemental LED. “We are proud to be a part of this prosperous community of groundbreaking businesses.”

About Elemental LED:
Elemental LED, founded in 2008, is a leading engineering and technology company in North American with offices in Nevada, California, China and the United Kingdom. We manufacture an extensive portfolio of patented linear LED lighting solutions featuring unparalleled light performance and long-lasting construction. We are proud to be America's largest provider of low-voltage linear LED lighting, inspiring lighting professionals with our innovative technology and industry-leading customer focus.

About NCET:
Nevada’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology’s roots go back to 1999, when community and business leaders, along with EDAWN, the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, created the TechAlliance, an organization that promoted entrepreneurship and technology commercialization throughout Northern Nevada. Today, NCET is Northern Nevada’s largest educational and networking organization, producing a wide range of programs and events to help people explore intersecting opportunities for business and technology.

J.B. Lowe
Elemental LED Inc.
+1 877-564-5051
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Elemental LED Awarded Technology Company of the Year

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
J.B. Lowe
Elemental LED Inc.
+1 877-564-5051
Company/Organization
Elemental LED Inc.
885 Trademark Drive, Ste. 200
Reno, Nevada, 89521
United States
510-679-1506
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Elemental LED, a leading U.S. based engineering and technology company, is the largest provider of linear LED lighting solutions in North America. We manufacture an extensive, high-quality portfolio of superior linear, accent, and task LED lighting featuring unparalleled CRI and R values with flawless and vibrant high-fidelity color rendering. We are committed to delivering complete LED lighting solutions for any project or space.

https://www.elementalled.com/

More From This Author
Elemental LED Awarded Technology Company of the Year
Elemental LED Expands BLAZE Linear Lighting Product Portfolio
Elemental LED Introduces Advanced Chip-on-Board Diffused Linear Lighting
View All Stories From This Author