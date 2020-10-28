Elemental LED Awarded Technology Company of the Year

Leading manufacturer wins top prize for technology excellence from Northern Nevada industry organization

We are a company that prides itself on leading advances in innovation and technology, which makes this recognition is a special honor.” — Randy Holleschau - President & CEO, Elemental LED

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED, a leading U.S. based engineering and technology company that manufactures LED lighting, announces their win of Technology Company of the Year from Nevada’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (NCET).

On Wednesday, NCET hosted the 2020 Tech Showcase and Awards Gala from the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, attended by the area’s leading influencers. Elemental LED was presented the award by NCET President and CEO, Dave Archer.

“We are a company that prides itself on leading advances in innovation and technology, which makes this recognition is a special honor,” said Randy Holleschau, President & CEO of Elemental LED. “We are proud to be a part of this prosperous community of groundbreaking businesses.”

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED, founded in 2008, is a leading engineering and technology company in North American with offices in Nevada, California, China and the United Kingdom. We manufacture an extensive portfolio of patented linear LED lighting solutions featuring unparalleled light performance and long-lasting construction. We are proud to be America's largest provider of low-voltage linear LED lighting, inspiring lighting professionals with our innovative technology and industry-leading customer focus.

About NCET:

Nevada’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology’s roots go back to 1999, when community and business leaders, along with EDAWN, the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, created the TechAlliance, an organization that promoted entrepreneurship and technology commercialization throughout Northern Nevada. Today, NCET is Northern Nevada’s largest educational and networking organization, producing a wide range of programs and events to help people explore intersecting opportunities for business and technology.