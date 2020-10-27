ACS Solutions and Sewa International: Partnering for Success in Albany, Georgia

ACS Solutions and Sewa International partner for a historic community outreach event in Albany, GA to provide laptops and groceries to families in need.

DULUTH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duluth, GA – ACS Solutions team members and volunteers from Sewa International traveled to Albany, Georgia, on October 11, 2020, for a historic community outreach event to provide laptop computers and groceries to families in need. Located approximately 180 miles southwest of Atlanta, Albany was the epicenter for coronavirus cases in Georgia, one of the highest per capita infection rates in the United States.

As COVID-19 began its destructive path around the globe, ACS and Sewa International partnered to provide PPE, food, health kits and held plasma drives to support communities hardest hit by the novel coronavirus. “When the call came to partner with Sewa International to help the citizens of Albany, we did not hesitate," said Nita Sardana, Vice President of Community Outreach and Corporate Giving at ACS Solutions.

“ACS has laptops that people living in under-resourced communities desperately need but cannot afford to buy. So, we decided on a two-pronged outreach: ACS would provide laptops, and Sewa International would work through its network of area grocers to provide food for families in need. Together, we knew that we could make a significant impact.”

The Atlanta Chapter of Sewa International has successfully forged lasting relationships in Albany, having visited the city for the third time. According to Srikanth Gundavarapu, Chapter President, Sewa International is a Hindu faith-based humanitarian organization that is committed to serving communities in need. “Albany has been hard hit by COVID-19 resulting in job losses for many, especially in the service industry. Also, mom and pop shops had to close, which has caused additional economic stress.”

He went on to say Hinduism espouses the belief that “The Whole world is one family”, regardless of race or social status. Serving Humanity is Serving God. Sewa volunteers drove 3 ½ hours one-way to transport groceries for 200 families recognizing that without the donation, some would go hungry. He concluded by saying, “Partnering with ACS to provide the laptops helps to bridge the digital divide.”

Dr. Marcus Glass, Pastor of New Seasons Church, echoed the essential nature of partnership to help address poverty and the impact of COVID-19 in Albany. “ACS and Sewa opened their hearts and hands to help not only members of New Seasons, but their generosity also extended to people in Lee and Worth County as well.” Dr. Glass, in turn, partnered with the United Way of Southwest Georgia to identify nine (9) agencies to vet potential laptop recipients.

“Having a laptop in a home provides access for students who previously used their telephones for distance learning and adults can work remotely or seek employment. This donation will also help New Seasons as we launch a Life Skills training program to help prepare youth and young adults for the future.”

Nita Sardana summed up the event by saying when the teams from ACS and Sewa International arrived at New Seasons at 10:00 am, cars lined up for several blocks waiting for the laptop and grocery distribution. “It was sad that people had to sit for hours to receive a laptop and groceries. At the same time, I was thankful to be a part of an effort that positively impacted a city that has seen so much suffering. What warms my heart is that we can alter the trajectory of people’s lives for the better.”

About ACS Solutions

ACS Solutions is a global provider of information technology solutions and services. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ACS Solutions has served Fortune 1000 companies globally for over 20 years. The company employs more than 17,000 employees and consultants worldwide, from offices and development centres across the United States and abroad. ACS Solutions solves complex business challenges with innovative technology solutions that are driven by technical skill, business acumen, and passion. For more information, please visit www.acsicorp.com.

About Sewa International

Sewa International is a Hindu faith-based, humanitarian, nonprofit service organization registered under Internal Revenue Code 501 (c) (3). Founded in 2003, Sewa International is part of a larger movement that started in India in 1989 and is active in twenty countries. Sewa serves humanity irrespective of race, color, religion, gender or nationality.

The organization specializes in disaster relief and rehabilitation, and their development programs focus on family services; child, tribal and refugee welfare; women empowerment; health and education. In addition to their work in the US, Sewa has undertaken development projects in Colombia, Guyana, India, Kenya, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.