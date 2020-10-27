Milwaukee Entrepreneurs Acquire Finnco Fabricating

Acquisition provides Finnco strong capital position to expand and serve wider base of customers

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An investor group made up of Milwaukee-based Newel Capital, LLC and Optimus Capital Partners has acquired Finnco Fabricating LLC.

Business executives Buddy Robinson and Kevin Seiberlich will lead the business, having recapitalized the company to position it for rapid and sustainable growth and improved customer service. Steve Parnitzke, the former owner and operator will remain involved in the business.

Finnco is a one-stop heavy metal rolling and forming shop. Finnco offers an array of services, including plate rolling, bending and forming, angle rolling, burning, shearing, punching, welding and assembly. Finnco’s clientele come primarily from the industrial equipment, construction, foundry, agricultural equipment, and metal fabrication industries.

“Finnco has a 40-year reputation of top quality and excellent customer service,” said Robinson. “With over 30,000 sq. feet of manufacturing space, our goal is to grow rapidly, made possible by the talent and expertise of the existing Finnco team.”

“Finnco’s deep experience, along with new owners and fresh capital, will better serve existing customers and attract new customers,” Seiberlich said. “Buddy and I are very excited to lead this great company into its next phase of success.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed

About Finnco

Specializing in the quick turnaround of heavy plate rolling and forming, Finnco Fabricating offers accurate material calculations and layout abilities. The company boasts expert employees and top of the line machinery, making its rolling, forming and bending capabilities second to none. All jobs are quickly quoted and efficiently completed to provide a distinct pricing and quality advantage. Call 414-486-1690 or visit www.finncofabricating.com for more information

