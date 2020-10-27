VARStreet Announces Integration with CISCO Commerce Workspace
This integration will now enable VARs to easily sell CISCO products through the VARStreet application, accelerate sales cycles and increase productivity gains.
CISCO is sold better on VARStreet”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet, a leading business management software for IT and office supply VARs has announced the successful integration of CISCO’s Commerce Workspace with their sales quotation application.
CCW, launched in 2013, consolidated the capabilities of disparate commerce tools into a single platform. Partners could register deals, configure and price products, software and related services and submit orders from a single Workspace. This represented a significant change for CISCO’s channel partner community. CCW enabled a decrease in cycle time from the point of quote creation to order processing allowing CCW partners to achieve productivity improvements of up to 25 per cent.
VARStreet’s integration with CCW will further productivity gains for CISCO resellers. Their business management platform, backed by a powerful quoting and pricing engine, has specific functionalities built-in to help CISCO VARs run their daily operations smoothly and accelerate sales processes. You can read more about the efficiencies offered by the VARStreet and CISCO integration on their website.
Shiv Agarwal, the Sales and Marketing Director for VARStreet Inc said, “$1 billion worth of CISCO business passes through the VARStreet application every year. CISCO is sold better on VARStreet no matter where you source from!”
This integration is a significant step toward simplifying the CISCO commerce experience. It allows VARs real-time import of information and updates from CCW, and reduced time to market. It will also eliminate errors and discrepancies between distributors and CCW, and help resellers establish their CoGs sold directly through CISCO or distribution.
VARStreet also partners with over 45 IT and office supply distributors in the United States and Canada. Their software stack includes an advanced sales quotation software, an eCommerce platform designed for VARs, an aggregated catalog of 45+ distributors and a free CRM.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
