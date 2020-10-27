Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,625 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A304330       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Isaac Merriam                           

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/07/2020 1626 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Farrah Stridsberg                                            

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Kinney Drugs

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 10th 2020, The Vermont State Police was contacted by Kinney Drugs located on 80 S. Main Street in the Town of Waterbury, VT to investigate the theft of $592.92 worth of merchandise. Subsequent investigation revealed that Farrah Stridsberg, 39 of Waterbury, entered Kinney Drugs on October 7th 2020, and stole 48 items totaling $592.92. Stridsberg was located on October 10th and issued a citation for Petit Larceny.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/2020 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

Sent from Mail for Windows 10

 

 

Sent from Mail for Windows 10

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Petit Larceny

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.