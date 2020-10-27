Middlesex Barracks / Petit Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A304330
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Isaac Merriam
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/07/2020 1626 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Farrah Stridsberg
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Kinney Drugs
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 10th 2020, The Vermont State Police was contacted by Kinney Drugs located on 80 S. Main Street in the Town of Waterbury, VT to investigate the theft of $592.92 worth of merchandise. Subsequent investigation revealed that Farrah Stridsberg, 39 of Waterbury, entered Kinney Drugs on October 7th 2020, and stole 48 items totaling $592.92. Stridsberg was located on October 10th and issued a citation for Petit Larceny.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/2020 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
