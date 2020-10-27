Middlesex Barracks / Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A304330

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Isaac Merriam

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/07/2020 1626 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Farrah Stridsberg

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: Kinney Drugs

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 10th 2020, The Vermont State Police was contacted by Kinney Drugs located on 80 S. Main Street in the Town of Waterbury, VT to investigate the theft of $592.92 worth of merchandise. Subsequent investigation revealed that Farrah Stridsberg, 39 of Waterbury, entered Kinney Drugs on October 7th 2020, and stole 48 items totaling $592.92. Stridsberg was located on October 10th and issued a citation for Petit Larceny.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/2020 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

