Earnplify Launches its Referral Program

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Earnplify announced today the official launch of its referral program.

“We’re very excited about the launch of our referral program,” said Abi Ferguson, founder, and spokesperson for Earnplify. “Invite your friends and, for a limited time, earn double the lifetime cashback from your referrals. Invite friends and receive five percent 10 percent of their cashback for life. Your friends won’t lose any of their cashback and will also earn the joining bonus. Both you and your friend will earn cashback upon meeting the requirements. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.”

Those interested in the newly launched referral program can review detailed information on how it works here.

Earnplify’s referral program comes on the heels of the recent launch of its massive coupons and deals portal. Ferguson explained that the site has a wide selection of deals and coupons and a unique referral bonus program that individuals can take advantage of starting today.

“Join now and receive a $10 cashback joining bonus,” Ferguson said, before adding, “For a limited time, refer friends and get double the lifetime cashback.”

Earnplify, according to Ferguson, is all about finding the best deals when shopping and passing on the savings to its customers.

Ferguson, a working mom with two very active toddlers, found it challenging to find easy ways to save while shopping for the things she already wanted to buy.

Sharing her story and inspiration for Earnplify, she noted that trying to clip paper coupons was just a hassle, and searching online for the best deals was time-consuming and many times resulted in coupons that simply didn’t work.

“I wanted to find a way to grow a savings account for my kids easily,” Ferguson said.

As a result, the idea for Earnplify was born – to create a one-stop-shop to get the best deals when shopping and also earn cashback as a means to save.

“My mission is to make it easy for everyone to take advantage of the best offers when shopping and save,” Ferguson stressed, before adding, “At Earnplify, we maximize your savings when shopping. In addition to providing some of the best coupon deals available, you also earn cashback. We make saving effortless. We are excited to share Earnplify with you – the best way to amplify your savings.”

As it relates to the massive coupons and deals portal that Earnplify has launched, deals include, but are not limited to:

• Up to 80 percent off clearance at Aeropostale.com.

• An additional 50 percent off already reduced items at Academy and save up to 75 percent valid September 13.

• 70 percent off original prices Bloomingdales.com.

• Holiday gifts at Edible Arrangements.

• Shop trendy plus size tops for women at LovelyWholesale starting at just $6.49.

• Get $60 off your first four orders ($15 per order) of Freshly.

• 50 percent off of GoDaddy.com hosting plans.

• Plus-size new Bare Necessities arrivals plus free 2-day shipping over $70.

• Diamond necklaces & pendants up to 50 Percent Off at Kay.com.

• Get $100 in delivery credit when you order from Postmates.

• $30 off $75 at Rue21.com.

• Try Shipt grocery delivery free for two weeks.

• Interserver VPS hosting flat $80 cashback.

And more.

For more information, please visit earnplify.com/about-us and https://earnplify.com/blog/.

