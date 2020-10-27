Level UP Kids Announces Company Name Change to Skill Samurai

Skill Samurai Logo

Focusing On STEM and Skills Development, Level UP Rebrands their company and image.

At Skill Samurai™, we believe that children should have access to a fun and inspiring curriculum that prepares them for their future” — Jeff Hughes

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level UP Learning Centers-a global leader in STEM education and education franchises-announced today that it is changing its corporate name to Skill Samurai. This name change reflects the company’s focus on STEM skills and its expertise in career readiness education.

“The name-Skill Samurai-allows us to emphasize that we teach more than coding classes for kids. Skills Samurai is a one-of-a-kind program that prepares students for their future and puts them on a path towards high-demand, high-wage careers,” said Jeff Hughes, Founder of Level UP Learning Centers.

Industry certifications help students prepare for careers in high-demand and high-wage occupations, such as IT, Healthcare, and Business.

The Skill Samurai Career Ready Program™ put students on a clearly defined, national-standard aligned path to explore career options and acquire the technical knowledge and skills to work towards industry-recognized certification and high-demand careers.

“We know that the world has changed, and traditional education hasn’t been able to keep up,” said Hughes. “To that end, we created a program that bridges the gap to ensure that students have skills that adapt to the changing needs of the marketplace. We believe that children should have access to a fun and inspiring curriculum that prepares them for their future.”

The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company’s international operations.

About Level UP Learning Inc:

Founded in May 2015 by CEO Jeff Hughes, Level Up Kids is an innovative and non-traditional approach to children's after-school programs. The company started with just one location in New Brunswick and has since expanded globally with locations across Canada, the United States, and South America, Level Up engages students in supplemental Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education, giving them a real academic advantage and the skills and motivation, they need to succeed in life. Offering young adults, aged seven to fifteen, the opportunity to learn important tech skills, including coding and problem solving through computer science, Level Up Kids encourages children to pursue an interest in the growing tech industry through creativity, exploration, and friendship in an energetic kid-friendly learning environment.